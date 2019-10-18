Priyanka Chopra celebrated her first Karwa Chauth in Los Angeles and her husband Nick Jonas was completely blown away by the rituals and traditions that take place during the occassion. And while Nick was sharing his first Karwa Chauth experience, Parineeti Chopra's comment on his Instagram post has left everyone speculating about her impending marriage.

"My wife is Indian. She is Hindu, and she is incredible in every way. She has taught me so much about her culture and religion. I love and admire her so much, and as you can see we have fun together. Happy Karva Chauth to everyone!" Nick Jonas wrote on Instagram while sharing a couple of pictures with Priyanka from their Karwa Chauth celebration.

While other Bollywood celebrities couldn't stop gushing about the 'National Jiju', Parineeti said now that Priyanka has her prince charming in her arms, it's now time for her to find a perfect partner.

"All our lives she fasted and made us fast for the perfect husband! This is the first year she actually has him!! Now my turn?" Parineeti Chopra commented on Nick Jonas' Instagram post.

Take a look.

Meanwhile, Priyanka along with her sister and Parineeti will be dubbing for the Hindi version of Hollywood animated movie "Frozen 2".

Disney India has roped in Priyanka to dub for Elsa and Parineeti will voice for Anna in the upcoming sequel of hit film "Frozen".

"Elsa is a fictional character who's known to be strongly-opinionated and level headed, traits that I deeply connect with. This not only made me want to be part of the film, but also gives me a wonderful opportunity to present one of the most-successful animated films to our local audiences," Priyanka said.

"My happiness just goes up a notch knowing that Parineeti will be voicing Anna's character. The two of us have never worked together before and this seems like a perfect movie to come together and an experience that I am going to cherish forever," she added.

Talking about entering the "Frozen" world, Parineeti said: "You don't need to be an actress to dream of being a Disney princess!! I absolutely loved the first film, it's my favourite animation film but never thought that I'd get to voice Anna.

"But of course the real cherry on the cake is that I've been cast in a film about sisters with my real life sister!! While dubbing we would keep laughing about the fact that we are actually like our characters in real life! Mimi didi is totally like Elsa and I'm totally like Anna! This is why this movie will always be special. I can't wait for the audience response."

The second part of the Disney franchise promises to be more intense as it traces the pasts of Princesses Anna and Elsa, voiced by Kristen Bell and Idina Menzel in Hollywood version, respectively, and piece together their present.

With Elsa being filled with intrigue as to why was she born with magical powers, her sister Anna is the happy-go-lucky forever optimist.

Priyanka and Parineeti fits perfectly into giving Elsa and Anna the much-needed depth to their voices.

"With Elsa and Anna, both sisters, boasting their own fan following amongst young girls world over, having Priyanka and Parineeti to voice these two felt no less than perfect. From being just a character, Elsa has grown to be no less than a superhero that girls around the world now connect with. She, along with Anna, continue to empower girls owing to their powerful personalities. The bond between the two is so strong that we wanted to bring in a real sibling duo for these two roles. The chemistry that we are looking for is something that Priyanka and Parineeti bring with them and is sure to elevate the film-watching experience." said Bikram Duggal, Head - Studio Entertainment, Disney India.

Directed by Chris Buck and Jennifer Lee, "Frozen 2" will release in India in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on November 22.

This comes close on the heels of another announcement where Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has dubbed for Angelina Jolie's character in "Maleficent: The Mistress of Evil".

(With IANS Inputs)