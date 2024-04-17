Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are painting the town red with their cute love story. From their first meeting to their hush-hush marriage; their fast-forward romance made the nation fall-in-love with the cute couple even more. Now, Parineeti has revealed that she is having to learn more about politics now that she is married to the MP.

Parineeti learning politics

Parineeti revealed that now it is not a choice but something she has to do. "Ab to karna padta hai," she told Bollywood Hungama. The Ishaqzaade actress further added that while she is learning politics, her only complaint is that Raghav isn't learning about entertainment at all. The Chamkila actress revealed that he isn't able to identify even know when some of her songs play anywhere.

Chopra, who is basking in the glory of her recently released, Chamkila revealed that she had no idea about Raghav's incredible achievement in the field of politics when she was dating him. "So the people who follow politics and know him would come and say, 'You've married Raghav!' I was like, 'Yeah, what's the story here?'" she said.

"To be the youngest Member of Parliament. At 35, be part of this party and do the work that he's doing. I feel like, 'How do you do it? You're just a baby! How's this happening?'" Pari further added. It had been a while since Parineeti had delivered a hit in her career. The diva is overjoyed and overwhelmed with the thunderous response Imtiaz Ali's Chamkila starring her and Diljit Dosanjh has received.

Parineeti took to social media to share her gratitude. "Curled up in my blanket. Overwhelmed with your words, calls, and movie reviews. (tears are not stopping) "PARINEETI IS BACK." These words are ringing loud. Hadn't thought of this. Yes I am back, and not going anywhere!" she wrote sharing pictures from the film.