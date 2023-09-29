AAP MP Raghav Chadha and Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra had a fairytale wedding on Sunday, September 24, 2023. Their wedding took place at Udaipur's Leela Palace. Where only their close friend and family members were present to bless them.

The truly, madly, deeply in love took to social media and dropped the first official pictures of them as husband and wife with a mushy caption. The day after their wedding the couple jetted off to Delhi.

The couple haven't hosted any reception so far for the ones who haven't attended. After the big fat dreamy white-themed wedding, Raghav and Parineeti had a reception the same night. Sania Mirza who was part of the wedding festivities shared a picture with them from the wedding.

However, ever since they reached Delhi, several fan clubs of Raghav and Parineeti have been sharing inside pictures and videos of the duo from their wedding ceremony.

From the couple's jaimal ceremony to Raghav holding a transparent umbrella as they dance down the aisle.

On September 29, 2023, Parineeti Chopra took to her Instagram handle and shared her beautiful wedding video. The video shows moments and priceless memories from their wedding day. In fact even the BTS scenes of them getting ready and Parineeti's reaction upon seeing Raghav,

The wedding video started with the scenic beauty of The Leela Palace. And then the groom-to-be, Raghav Chadha was seen getting ready and he arrived at the venue.

Meet real-life Geet and Aditya : Raghav and Parineeti

Parineeti snakingly looks at the baarat and her dulha Raghav and waves at him, and as Raghav looks up to wave her back, she hides behind a relative. Her happiness and quickness will remind you of Jab We Met's Geet and Aditya.

The actress can be seen shouting with joy, " OMG It's happening.."

Raghav gives a flying kiss to Parineeti as she walks down the aisle. The actor dances her way while Raghav makes a hand gesture of pulling her towards him. Paineeti praises his look and gives a flying kiss.

After exchanging garlands, Raghav kisses Parineeti on her nose and forehead. And then comes the sindoor ceremony.

They seemingly recreate Kiara and Siddharth's wedding moment.

Parineeti gave a pleasant surprise to Raghav as she created a special song O Piya for her special day and also sang it.

The duo shared the video on their respective special media handles. Raghav captioned the video, " I never thought I would ever receive a gift like this, but I guess my singer wife loves surprising me! I am truly overwhelmed .. your voice has now become the soundtrack of my life .. our life .. thank you Mrs. Chadha. I consider myself the luckiest man in the world to have you by my side."

Parineeti wrote, "To my husband.."

As soon as the wedding video of Raghav and Parineeti was dropped, netizens drew comparison between Sid-Kiara and RagNeeti's wedding venue, a section of netizens was of the view that Parineeti and Raghav copied Kiara and Sid's gestures that they lovingly did for each other on the aisle. Especially, oriasing the look and Kiara gesturing to Sid as she pulls him towards her. In RagNeeti's video, Raghav gestured Parineeti.

A user wrote, "Anyone else feels like they copied Kiara and Sid's wedding actions in their video."

Another mentioned, " They should say Raghav is copying Kiara Advani's gestures.."

Here's a look at Parineeti and Raghva's haldi and mehendi pictures

In the photo, Parineeti and Raghav sat next to each other for the Haldi ceremony. Parineeti looked pretty in a deep maroon lehenga teamed with an overcoat of the same shade, the Raghav looked elegant in a white sherwani.