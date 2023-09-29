After three years of muted festivities, this year Ganesh Utsav was celebrated with zeal and enthusiasm. Celebs welcomed Lord Ganesha at home and invited close friends and family for darshan.

Apart from visiting each other's houses, celebs also sought blessings from Lalbaughcha Raja. From Salman Khan to Uorfi Javed, Sunny Leone, Shilpa Shetty among others took divine darshan at Lalbaugh.

Farah Khan's uncomfortable walk during Lalbaugcha draws ire

Recently, filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan visited Mumbai's famous and iconic Ganpati pandal, Lalbaugcha Raja, to seek blessings on Tuesday (September 26). Several photos and videos of Farah outside the pandal have surfaced.

However, one of the videos of her that has gone viral shows, Farah's friends holding her hands and guiding her to the pandal.

The actor was unable to walk properly and looked pale. As soon as the video went viral, netizens that something was not right, and were of the view that several celebs had visited the pandal and were perplexed seeing her friends holding her hands and helping her walk.

A user wrote, "I thought she is fainting or sick then I came to know she is just walking on road like she is walking..."

Another mentioned, "Is she going to the hospital or Lalbaughcha Raaja darshan."

In a video shared by a paparazzi, where Farah looked distressed, the filmmaker choreographer commented, "There was too much crowd. just wanted a quiet darshan.. IM absolutely fine.. just too many people pushing n pulling "

After Farah Khan's 'incapacitated' video from Lalbaugcha Raja, she responds

However, Farah took to her official Instagram account on Wednesday to clarify that she was 'incapacitated due to the crowd' at the pandal.

She wrote, "Had the most amazing darshan of #lalbaughcharaja .. right at his feet.. despite whatever ul see in videos of me looking incapacitated due to crowds I just want to say it was all worth it."

Along with Farah Khan, actors Sonu Sood and Shekhar Suman also made their way to Mumbai's renowned Ganesh pandal, Lalbaugcha Raja, to seek blessings from Lord Ganesha.

While Shekhar Suman is seen shielding elderly women from the massive crowd, Farah Khan had to battle her way towards the pandal and was sandwiched between Sonu Sood and her friend.

Farah said, "Thank you to the security, the volunteers, and the police who handle such crowds daily with such care and understanding.. n thank you to my dearest @sonu_sood for taking me with him. N @rakesh_kothari24 for personally escorting me. It's a divine experience for every Mumbaikar."

On Ganesh Chaturthi, Farah visited RajKummar Rao and Patralekhaa's residence to seek Bappa's blessing. The actor was slammed for wearing slippers, however, she was quick to clarify that she was not near Lord Ganesha's idol when the photo was being clicked.