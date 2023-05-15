Bollywood and Politics are two of the most talked about topics in the country. So when the everyone's massive crush, Parineeti Chopra, decided to get engaged to the political heartthrob Raghav Chadha, it was bound to generate quite some buzz. The pictures and videos of their engagement ceremony have taken over social media.

From cutting a four tier cake, embracing each other in cozy hugs to stealing kisses at the event; Raghav and Parineeti looked madly in love with one another. While many on social media were surprised by the union and how they came together; their love story began before anyone could get a whiff of it.

How they fell in love

As per reports, Parineeti was shooting for her upcoming film – Chamkila, when good friend Raghav Chadha visited her. It was then that a long-lost friendship picked up pace and soon blossomed into something that would make them decide to spend their lives together.

Parineeti's mother's heartfelt post

Parineeti and Raghav, both have studied from in London and were in the same batch. Parineeti Chopra's mother seems elated with her daughter's engagement. She took to social media and wrote, "There are reasons in your life that make you believe all over again and all the time that there is a God up thereThis is one of them ....#trulyblessed #thankyougod wish to thank all of you who have reached out and poured your blessings and wishes for them."