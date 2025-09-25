Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are all set to be parents. The couple recently announced being pregnant and delighted their fans and followers with the good news. Parineeti recently shared a video of herself talking about her YouTube channel and gave her fans a good look at her baby bump.

Pari's baby bump

"It's been eight months!" she said at the starting of the video leaving fans confused about her due date. But quickly revealed that she was talking about the launch of her YouTube channel. As the 'Ishaqzaade' actress spoke about other things, one couldn't help but notice her pregnancy glow. The diva looked radiant and oozed charm.

At one point in the video, she even got up and netizens were ecstatic to see her baby bump. Parineeti and Raghav celebrated their second wedding anniversary on September 24. The mommy-to-be took to social media to wish Raghav Chadha in the most adorable way. She called the MP to be her "paglu friend" (crazy friend) in the social media post.

Pari's post on anniversary

"As a wife, it was my duty to fix the mistake. Happy anniversary my Ragaii! The love of my life, my pagluu friend, my calm and composed husband - can't wait to do the rest of my life with you," she wrote with several pictures of the two of them together in Paris.

Arjun Kapoor was one of the first ones to react to the picture and wrote, "From papa ki Pari to Raghav ki Pari in a hurry." Manish Malhotra dropped several heart emojis on the post. Rajiv Adatia wrote, "Happy Anniversary to both of you!! Mummy and Daddy to be!!"

It was in August that Parineeti and Raghav had announced being pregnant. "Our little universe ... on its way. Blessed beyond measure," the two shared on social media.