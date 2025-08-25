Parineeti Chopra announces first pregnancy with Raghav Chadha after two years of marriage

Congratulations are in order for Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha, as the couple is all set to embrace parenthood in 2025. Parineeti took to her social media on Monday, August 25, to announce her pregnancy. The couple shared the happy news with fans through a heartwarming post.

They posted an adorable picture of a round cake with the message "1 + 1 = 3" along with two tiny golden footprints beneath it. The next clip showed Parineeti and Raghav strolling through a park, holding hands.

The parents-to-be captioned the post: "Our little universe ... on its way. Blessed beyond measure."

As soon as the announcement was made, celebs and fans flocked to the comments section to shower the couple with love and congratulations.

Sonam Kapoor wrote, "Congratulations darling", with actor Bhumi Pednekar writing, "Congratulations".

For months, rumours had been rife that Parineeti was expecting her first child, especially since she was often spotted in oversized outfits. Speculation grew further when she appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show wearing a blazer and a pantsuit.

During a conversation with Kapil Sharma, Raghav dropped a hint about their plans to start a family.

During the chat, Kapil shared a personal anecdote about how his own mother skipped straight to "grandkid mode" as soon as his wife entered the house, and advised the newlyweds to plan early. Following this, Raghav said, "Denge, aapko denge... good news jaldi denge! (We'll give you good news soon!)."

Parineeti was shocked. When Kapil pushed further, asking, "Good news aa raha hai kya? Laddu bantne lage kya?" (Is there good news? Are sweets being distributed yet?), Raghav replied with a sly smile, "Denge (we will give it)... at some point."

Now, just days after that appearance, the couple has officially confirmed that they will soon be welcoming their first child.

Parineeti and Raghav's marriage

Parineeti and Raghav tied the knot on September 24, 2023, at the Leela Palace Hotel in Udaipur, Rajasthan. Several prominent figures from the entertainment industry and politics attended the wedding.