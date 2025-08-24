Bollywood actor Bhumi Pednekar looked regal as she walked the ramp at designer Punit Balana's 10-year milestone fashion show at Jaipur's Rambagh Palace.

Bhumi goes bold in a gold bralette and lehenga

For the evening, she stunned in a mustard-gold lehenga designed by Balana, featuring intricate embroidery and a voluminous silhouette. Instead of opting for a conventional blouse, Bhumi chose a structured bralette-style choli, paired with a matching embroidered jacket.

She accessorised the look with a dazzling diamond choker and completed it with bold red block heels. However, her outfit drew mixed reactions online.

While some admired her style, many netizens criticised her for "overexposing" and called the look "vulgar." Others commented that she appeared uncomfortable, claiming she looked as though she was holding her breath while walking and posing.

Bhumi launches premium water

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Bhumi Pednekar and her sister Samiksha Pednekar recently launched their premium water brand, Aqua. The bottles are priced at ₹150 for 500 ml and ₹200 for 750 ml. The sisters have ambitious plans for the venture, aiming to achieve ₹100 crore in revenue within the next four years.