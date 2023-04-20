The mystery around whether or not Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are going to get married is not coming to an end anytime soon. The two often get spotted with each other but refuse to address their wedding or engagement rumours. However, the Ishaqzaade actress did have something to say on the matter recently.

Parineeti's stance

"There is a thin line between the media discussing my life and sometimes crossing the line by being too personal or disrespectful. If that happens, I will clarify if there are any misconceptions. If it is not necessary to clarify, I won't," the Shuddh Desi Romance actress said in an interaction with Lifestyle Asia. Amid all this, the Chopra girl is also spotted wearing a wedding band on her ring finger.

This has again sparked curiousity in her fans and followers. And to add fuel to the fire, Pari was spotted designer Manish Malhotra's home once again last night. Netizens were quick to react to the video and ask Parineeti if the wedding was sooner than later. Many also asked if Manish Malhotra was her bridal wear designer.

What Raghav Chadha had to say

On the other hand, while Raghav Chadha refuses to comment on equation with Parineeti, he can't stop blushing and smiling as paps bombard him with questions. "Aaj jashn manaiye ki Aam Aadmi Party national party bani hai. Aur kai saare jashn manane ka mauka ayega (Celebrate today that Aam Aadmi Party has become a national party. You will get many more occassions to celebrate)," Raghav told Aaj Tak in an interview.