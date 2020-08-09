Model turned actor Paras Madaan shot to fame with the television show Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil on Star Plus. Post which he made his mark with his acting prowess in various TV shows like Nisha Aur Uske Cousins, Qubool Hai, Hamari Sister Didi, Beyhadh 2 and many more.

Known for his charismatic smile and versatility, Paras has carved a niche for himself with sheer hard work and perseverance.

In an exclusive conversation with International Business Times, India Paras Madaan spoke at length about hardships that he faced while making a mark in the entertainment industry, his take on being an outsider, his views on Sushant Singh Rajput's death case and more.

Excepts from the interview:

From being a model to an actor, tell us about your journey?

I started around 12 years ago and it just seems like yesterday. I joined a modelling agency to learn how to model and after finishing the course I knew what I wanted to pursue. I was mentally prepared that my journey isn't going to be easy. After struggling for a few years doing ads, cameos, I got my first break in "Kis Desh Mein Hain Mera Dil." Post that I did a lot of TV soaps and the journey is still on.

Did you struggle to reach where you are now?

I think if there is no struggle, there is no progress. I have been a firm believer of the fact that there is always a hidden blessing in every struggle and whatever I have achieved today is because of all the hardships and struggle I have gone through. I have had my share of ups and downs, there were days which were really tough. But as they say, 'Tough times don't last, tough people, do'. Today, when I look back I feel proud to see myself as a fighter.

You have been part of films too; it is often said television actors don't get their due in films did you feel so?

I don't really think that way because for an actor creativity and talent matter the most irrespective of the platform they are featuring in. The biggest inspiration is the journey of SRK from being a TV actor to the king of romance.

Did you ever feel that the industry is biased, considering you are an outsider?

For me, I feel there is nothing like insider or outsider because talent has no boundaries. There have been enough instances where extremely talented actors who were outsiders have made it big and the insiders despite belonging to very famous families could not survive the game.

I am an outsider and I am thankful to have made my mark in the industry with God's grace.

Have you ever faced casting couch in your career?

I have never really come across any incident of the sort.

Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely demise and the ongoing case has become a revolution, what is your take?

Firstly, I would want to express my heartfelt condolences to Sushant's family and I wish whatever happened with him didn't occur. I wish there were things one could take control of. His unfortunate death has stirred a huge wave and I really want the truth to stand tall. It's very difficult to comment my take on this cause and I really wish for him to get the much-deserved justice.

What are your upcoming projects?