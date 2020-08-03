The bond of a brother and a sister is one of the most soulful and heartwarming we have ever come across. They fight, laugh, cry, they are inseparable. Owing to the pandemic, many siblings are staying away from each other, but this hasn't stopped the spirit of festivity among them.

Today, on the auspicious occasion of Raksha Bandhan, International Business Times, India, exclusively caught up with these Television actors and asked them, how did they celebrate the festival of Rakhi when they were young, and the gifts that they gave or received from their siblings.

Excerpts from the conversation:

Donal Bisht is currently shooting for her web show 'The Soch Project.'

Childhood memories of Rakhi

I still remember when I was in school, they taught me how to make Rakhi, and I remember making lots of them. On the eve of Raksha Bandhan. I would tie both store-bought Rakhi and hand-made Rakhi to my brother.

Rakhi Gifts

Every year my brother would give me chocolates. But now as we are all grown up and have started earning, he gifts me a lot of cool tech things; like iPad, laptop, phone, etc. if you haven't figured yet, I get all my tech products from my brother! (laughs)

Mahima Makwana shooting for the TV show 'Shubharambh.'

Childhood memories of Rakhi

As a kid, I remember making customised Rakhi for my brother. As we have an age gap of 9 years, while I would do aarti he used to hold my aarti thali. The eagerness and excitement to celebrate this day continue to be special even now. It hasn't been about gifts but about making it a point to express the affection we have for each other. My Chetan da is my support system. He is my tom & I am his jerry.

Rakhi Gifts

The receiving list is longer than that of the gifting list. He ordered something online for the first time last year despite less or no knowledge about online shopping which touched my heart. He got me one of my favourite Indian outfits & a pair of AirPods. I gifted him a phone.

Paras Madan was last seen in the TV show 'Beyhadh 2'

Childhood memories of Rakhi

During one of the Rakhi's she played a prank on me . I remember once, she stuffed green chillies in the special sweet that she prepared for me. After eating that my face turned red. Whenever I recollect that incident, I get goosebumps (laughs).

Rakhi Gifts

I once received a pair of Porsche shoes from my sister. That's indeed the best gift I have ever received for they symbolise her loving gesture of fulfilling my deepest wishes always. I adore her from the core of my heart.

Sangeeta Kapure is currently shooting for 'Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke' (Star Plus)

Childhood memories

He would be wearing my frock & hiding under the bed to annoy me. One more memory I recall would be of the time we once went on a holiday to my aunt's place before Rakhi. He was playing with other kids by the riverside, and his footwear got stuck i& the thought of losing him scared me to the bits. Somehow my inner strength bolted up & I helped him out of it. Rakhi just followed two days later & it strengthened our bond like never before.

Rakhi Gifts

Two years ago, I had gifted my brother Chittaranjan Kapur. .Each year I receive either phone or watch of my choice as a present for Raksha Bandhan. This year I couldn't gift him something huge, but yes I have booked a car for him which will be received in March most probably.

Rishina Kandhari shooting for the TV show, 'Tera Yaar Hoon Main'



Childhood memories

The best childhood memory would be spending the whole day together, having special festive lunch, playing board/video games etc as kids. Althought we are busy in our own lives, we make it a point to celebrate the festival of Rakhi with each other.

Rakhi Gifts

The list of gifts are endless. From clothes to jewellery to shoes to mobiles and cash, he has given me almost everything. I feel I am very lucky to have a brother like him. He does know how to pamper me (laughs).

Team International Business Times, India wishes all its readers a very Happy and wonderful Raksha Bandhan!