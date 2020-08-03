On Raksha Bandhan, Sushant Singh Rajput's eldest sister Neetu Singh, who is also known as Rani didi at home, penned an emotional letter for the late actor. Sushant's sister wrote the poem in Hindi to remember her brother on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan.

Remembering brother Sushant Singh Rajput, his sister wrote:

Gulshan [Sushant's nickname], my baby, today is your day. Today is our day - Raksha Bandhan.

Today, the first time in 35 years, the puja thali is ready, the lamp is lit but only the person for whom it's all done is not there.

Can't put a vermillion mark on your forehead, can't tie a Rakhi on your arm, can't offer you sweets, can't kiss you on the forehead, my brother can't hug you.

Years before, when you were born, our whole world was lit up, when you there, it felt the light was everywhere, now can't understand what to do don't know how to live without you.

Never thought there will be such a day when you won't be there,

Never thought there would be Raksha Bandhan without you ever,

We have done so much together

How do I learn to stay without you - tell me,

Yours Rani Di

Hindi version of the letter:

गुलशन, मेरा बच्चा

आप मेरा दिन है।

आज तुम्हारा दिन है।

आज हमारा दिन है।

आज राखी है।

पैंतीस साल के बाद ये पहला अवसर है जब पूजा की थाल सजी है। आरती का दिया भी जल रहा है।

बस वो चेहरा नहीं है जिसकी आरती उतार सकूँ। वो ललाट नहीं है जिसपर टीका सजा सकूँ। वो कलाई नहीं जिस पर राखी बांध सकूँ। वो मुँह नहीं जिसे मीठा कर सकूँ। वो माथा नहीं जिसे चूम सकूँ। वो भाई नहीं जिसे गले लगा सकूँ।

वर्षों पहले जब तुम जब आए थे तो जीवन जगमग हो उठा था। जब थे तो उजाला ही उजाला था। अब जब तुम नहीं हो तो मुझे समझ नहीं आता कि क्या करूँ?

तुम्हारे बग़ैर मुझे जीना नहीं आता। कभी सोचा नहीं कि ऐसा भी होगा। ये दिन होगा पर तुम नहीं होगे।

ढेर सारी चीजें हमने साथ-साथ सीखी। तुम्हारे बिना रहना मैं अकेले कैसे सीखूँ? तुम्हीं कहो।

हमेशा तुम्हारी

- रानी दी

A few days back, Sushant's other sister Shweta Singh Kirti took to social media platforms to appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to look into the death case. Her appeal read, "Dear Sir, Somehow my heart says that you stand with and for the truth. We are from a very simple family. My brother had no Godfather when he was in Bollywood nor do we have anyone right now. My request to you is to immediately look into this case and make sure that everything is handled ina sanitized way and no evidences are tempered with. Expecting justice to prevail (sic)."

Shweta shared the statement with the caption: "I am sister of Sushant Singh Rajput and I request an urgent scan of the whole case. We believe in India's judicial system & expect justice at any cost (sic)."

Actress Ankita Lokhande, the ex-girlfriend of Sushant Singh Rajput also commented on the post, saying, "#SatyamevaJayate."

Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging at his Mumbai apartment on June 14. The later actor's last rites were performed in Mumbai. However, the death case of Sushant Singh Rajput took a new turn with the later actor's father KK Singh filing a complaint against his girlfriend, Rhea Chakraborty on July 26.

Following this, a team of Patna police officials are now in Mumbai to investigate the death case.