Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra had set social media swooning over their romance in the song - Pardesiya. The two looked like an onscreen match made-in-heaven and stole our hearts. Param Sundari's trailer further intensified our wait for the film to land in theatres. But, when it finally did, the results weren't what the audience expected.

Even though Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra's 'Param Sundari' was loved by the audience, it received a big thumbs down from the critics. Stereotypical plot, cringe dialogues and sometimes, Janhvi's overacting failed to make the film make big moolahs at the box office. However, for all the fans and followers who missed to watch the film in theatres, its finally on OTT.

When and Where to watch it

Directed by Tushar Jalota, the film is available for streaming on Amazon Prime. Anyone who has the subscription can watch the film sitting at the comfort of their home now.

Sidharth - Janhvi's camaraderie

Sidharth and Kapoor couldn't stop raving about working with one another in the film. "I had a wonderful time working with Janhvi. Her work ethic is something I absolutely love, especially in a genre like this. More than just relying on the script, she brings instinct to her performance, reacts in the moment, and creates that magic every actor looks for. And Janhvi has that instinct in abundance," Malhotra had said in an interview.

"She's always forthcoming when it comes to trying new things and improvising. You can already see glimpses of that magic in the trailer."