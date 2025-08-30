Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor-starrer Param Sundari released in theatres on August 29. The musical love story, set against the scenic locales of Kerala, features Janhvi Kapoor exuding radiance as Sundari, a half-Tamilian, half-Malayali woman. She impressed a section of the audience with her performance and accent. Sidharth Malhotra, on the other hand, plays Param Sachadev, a wealthy North Indian Punjabi entrepreneur from Delhi, known for his repeated startup failures. His latest venture is a dating app called Soulmates, which uses advanced algorithms to promise the "perfect match."

Tired of his son's missteps, Param's father issues him an ultimatum: find his soulmate within 10 days to secure a Rs 5 crore investment. This challenge takes Param to Kochi, where he meets Sundari, a warm and grounded homestay owner. Their cultural differences, coupled with Sundari's long-time family friend Venugopal, create hurdles in their budding romance. Despite the obstacles, Param and Sundari fall in love. What follows is a tale of family conflicts and emotional challenges, eventually leading to a heartwarming happy ending.

Param Sundari has opened to mixed reactions.

While some praised the film for its breezy narrative and family-friendly vibe, others dismissed it as

the same old North-meets-South love story, old wine in a new bottle.

Several movie-goers found Janhvi and Sidharth's chemistry awkward, though many praised the cinematography, calling the Kerala backwater sequences "stunning and a sight to behold."

param sundari is a fresh romcom, album’s great, sid & janhvi looked gorgeous af together + individually & their chemistry hits but the film has a lot of flaws you can’t unsee.. definitely not the same magic as peak bollywood.



3/5 ? pic.twitter.com/OxHPOSalAH — ? (@softiealiaa) August 29, 2025

One user wrote, "Param Sundari is a breezy and feel-good romantic comedy, perfect for a relaxed outing with someone special. It offers engaging moments and enjoyable chemistry between the leads. Sidharth impresses with his charm and screen presence, while Janhvi looks stunning—though she had room to shine even more."

#ParamSundari is a cute, familiar Kerala rom-com with a DDLJ like structure. The mood stays light.



Siddharth Malhotra charms with his looks, and Janhvi Kapoor does well in her role. A pleasant one-time watch. pic.twitter.com/UiCzA1bXq8 — Sanchit Keswani (@sanchitkeswani) August 30, 2025

Another review read, "Param Sundari tries to be a fun ride but ends up pretty flat. The writing remains basic, with only a handful of jokes landing. Sid & Janhvi are decent, the music lifts the mood, but beyond that, it feels too simple and at times even overboard. Rating: 2.5/5."

A third viewer highlighted Sanjay Kapoor's role: "Special shoutout to Sanjay Kapoor, who continues to be a joy to watch. His permanently confused, consistently stressed, and exasperated character seemed to be in on the joke, making him one of the most entertaining parts of the film."

I’ve watched Param Sundari,honestly, it’s just like you feared, nothing new. — Abhishek Singh (@2abhisheknaks) August 29, 2025

The music, composed by Sachin–Jigar with lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya, has been a standout element, while Santhana Krishnan Ravichandran's cinematography and Manish Pradhan's editing give the film its visual polish and narrative flow.

Box-office report of Param Sundari

Param Sundari opened to ₹7.25 crore net in India on Day 1 (Friday), according to Sacnilk. The film saw its strongest occupancy in South Indian cities. Bengaluru led with 24.5% occupancy, followed by Chennai at 24.75% and Hyderabad at 21.75%, the Sacnilk data shows.

Northern markets like the NCR (13%), Jaipur (15.75%) and Mumbai (12.25%) recorded moderate numbers. Smaller centres such as Surat (4%) and Bhopal (7.25%) showed weaker turnout.

Param Sundari earned ₹6.41 crore on Saturday until 7:00 PM.