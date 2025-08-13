Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra are leaving no stone unturned to promote their upcoming film Param Sundari. Janhvi Kapoor is often papped dressed in a Kanjivaram saree, kamarpatta, and maang tikka, exuding Malayali vibes, while Sidharth is seen complementing her in his shirt-pant outfit. This is the first time Sid and Janhvi are being paired together in Param Sundari.

On Tuesday, the makers dropped the trailer of the film. The 2-minute trailer is filled with drama, romance, and Sidharth trying to woo Janhvi. The crux of the film is north meets south, wherein Janhvi is South Indian and Sidharth is a North Indian Punjabi munda.

The trailer begins with Param and Sundari flirting inside a church. Janhvi is a dancer from Kerala, and Sidharth is Param Sachdev from Delhi, who arrives in Kerala and, on the first day, meets her near their accommodation. Janhvi tries to teach Sidharth about South Indian stars — from Rajinikanth in Tamil Nadu, Mohanlal from Kerala, Allu Arjun in Andhra, and finally Yash in Karnataka!

While Sid tries his best to put up the SRK act, Janhvi speaks in a Malayalam accent, while Sidharth is very much himself.

As soon as the trailer was dropped, netizens criticised the film left, right, and centre, and slammed the makers for copy-pasting the same storyline, which has now become redundant. In the past, films like Chennai Express and 2 States have already explored the "south meets north" angle.

A section of social media users also called the trailer an advert for Kerala tourism and called out Sid-Janhvi's chemistry, saying there was a spark missing and no chemistry whatsoever. Many even mentioned that Janhvi is trying hard to speak in a Malayalam accent, which is way more cringe.

In a nutshell, social media users have no hopes for the film and are of the view that it can be watched once when it drops on OTT.

A user wrote, "Reminds me of Chennai Express.."

Another mentioned, "The accent is very off.."

Meanwhile, Janhvi Kapoor spoke about her character and said, "Sundari is deeply personal to me. Her grace, quiet strength, and love for her roots resonate with my own South Indian heritage. Shooting in Kerala, surrounded by such beauty, I felt an emotional connection to her world that I hope the audience will feel too."

Sidharth Malhotra said, "With 'Param Sundari', I feel like I'm revisiting the kind of romance I grew up loving, but telling it in a way that feels fresh and relatable. Param has that Delhi boy charm, with a love story that makes you cross worlds. We wanted it to look as beautiful as it feels, and Kerala's magic really made that happen. I hope the audience feels the same warmth and joy we felt while making it."