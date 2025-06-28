A video shared by para-archer Sheetal Devi amazed her fans, as the armless Paralympian was seen confidently driving a car using her feet. The video, posted on her social media account today, shows Sheetal in the driver's seat, steering and accelerating the vehicle entirely with her feet.

"Took on the driver's seat for a bit, loving every moment of it. Never say NEVER," the wonder girl wrote in her post on X (formerly Twitter).

In the video clip, Sheetal is seen using her right foot to steer the wheel and her left foot to accelerate and brake, impressing viewers with her skill, confidence, and determination.

Anand Mahindra Gifts Customized SUV to Sheetal Devi

Earlier this year, business tycoon Anand Mahindra gifted Sheetal Devi a specially modified Mahindra Scorpio-N. Deeply inspired after meeting the young para-athlete and her family, Mahindra commended her grit and unwavering spirit. He noted the same steely determination in her mother and sister, calling it a shared trait of strength.

As a gesture of admiration, he presented her with the SUV. In return, Sheetal gifted him an arrow—symbolic of her resilience—which Mahindra described as a token of her "indomitable spirit."

Sheetal Devi: The Wonder Girl of Jammu & Kashmir

Hailing from one of the remotest villages in the mountainous Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir, Sheetal Devi has become a beacon of hope and inspiration for youth across India.

Born without arms, Sheetal belongs to the Mughal Maidan area of Kishtwar. Despite her physical limitations, she attends school like any other child, excels in her studies, and carries out daily tasks using only her toes. Her perseverance is nothing short of remarkable.

Her journey took a turn in 2019 when she was discovered by a unit of the Rashtriya Rifles of the Indian Army during a youth event at Mughal Maidan. Recognizing her potential, the Army adopted her for educational support and also sought medical assistance to provide her with artificial limbs.

In May 2021, Meghna Girish, the mother of Nagrota martyr Major Akshay Girish, extended help. Later, renowned actor Anupam Kher pledged financial assistance through his NGO for Sheetal's limb treatment.

From Kishtwar to the Global Podium

Sheetal was trained at the sports complex run by the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, where she honed her archery skills. Along with fellow archer Rakesh Kumar, Sheetal brought glory to the country by winning gold in the Compound Open Mixed Team event in a high-stakes match against Italy.

Rakesh also bagged gold in the Compound Men's Open Doubles against France. Sheetal secured silver in the Compound Women's Open and bronze in the Compound Women's Doubles, defeating Italy once again.