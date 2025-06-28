The Army on Saturday felicitated 25 prominent individuals from the twin border districts of Poonch and Rajouri for their immense contribution during Operation Sindoor—a mission launched to protect unarmed civilians and support the armed forces during a critical time.

According to a defence spokesperson, Operation Sindoor was launched by the Indian Armed Forces on the night of May 6–7, 2025, in response to a barbaric terrorist attack on civilians in Pahalgam on April 22, 2025. In that attack, individuals were targeted based on their religion in a bid to fracture peaceful coexistence. A total of 27 civilians, including a local pony rider, were brutally killed by terrorists.

"The Indian Armed Forces carried out firm, focused, calibrated, and non-retaliatory responses against terror launch pads all along the western border," the spokesperson said.

During the initial strike, nine terror camps—four in Pakistan and five in Pakistan-occupied Jammu & Kashmir—were destroyed.

In response, the Pakistan Army violated the ceasefire along the entire frontage. When they were met with a befitting reply from the Indian Armed Forces, the Pakistan Army targeted innocent civilians in the Rajouri and Poonch districts, resulting in 17 fatalities and around 50 injuries. Civil infrastructure, livelihoods, and livestock were also severely affected.

Residents of Poonch, Rajouri Exhibit Bravery During Operation Sindoor

Continuing their legacy of bravery and patriotism—as displayed in the wars of 1948, 1965, and 1971—the residents of Rajouri and Poonch remained undeterred by personal losses. They joined hands with the armed forces and played a crucial role in the eventual success of Operation Sindoor.

The Ace of Spades Division of the Indian Army organised a heartfelt felicitation ceremony in Rajouri to honour the courageous civilians who helped restore normalcy. Locals from Rajouri, Poonch, Mendhar, Krishna Ghati, Manjakote, and Naushera assisted in casualty evacuation, humanitarian aid, and rescue operations under extremely challenging conditions.

The event was presided over by Maj Gen Kaushik Mukherji, General Officer Commanding, Ace of Spades Division. It was attended by senior officers from the civil administration, doctors, media personnel, veterans, and their families.

A video showcasing the joint efforts and contributions of the armed forces and civilians during Operation Sindoor was screened at the start of the event, followed by a two-minute silence in tribute to those who laid down their lives, including ADDC Rajouri Raj Kumar Thapa.

In his address, the General Officer emphasized that Operation Sindoor was not merely a military mission but a national assertion that India will safeguard its citizens, dismantle threats, and respond with precision and resolve.

He praised the civilians for their exemplary support during the operation, ranging from building civilian bunkers and dual-use shelters to casualty evacuation, stockpiling essentials, and conducting civil defence drills across the Rajouri and Poonch districts.

Twenty-five individuals from various walks of life were honoured for their significant contributions.

During informal interactions, the attendees expressed gratitude to the Armed Forces for their dedication and pledged continued support in future endeavours.

Maj Gen Mukherji assured the gathering that the Indian Armed Forces will always stand firm in preserving the nation's sovereignty and territorial integrity while nurturing the enduring bond between the Army and the civilian population. The event concluded with a reaffirmation of mutual trust and shared commitment to peace, security, and national unity.