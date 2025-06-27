Jammu and Kashmir Police on Friday arrested three aides of Pakistan-backed terrorists from North Kashmir's Sopore area for their alleged involvement in anti-national activities.

The arrested terror associates have been identified as:

Irfan Mohiuddin Dar, son of Ghulam Mohiuddin Dar, resident of Sangrampora, Sopore

Mohammad Asif Khan, son of Abdul Rehman Khan, resident of Harwan Bomai

Gowhar Maqbool Rather, son of Mohammad Maqbool Rather, resident of Hardushiva, Sopore

According to police, despite being previously booked in multiple FIRs under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and facing repeated preventive actions, the trio continued to assist terrorists.

They remained in constant contact with militants through banned electronic communication networks and were actively involved in recruiting local youth into anti-national activities. All three have been lodged at Kot Bhalwal Jail.

Sopore Police stated that the accused have been booked under the Public Safety Act (PSA) for their persistent involvement in activities prejudicial to the security and sovereignty of the Union Territory. Several FIRs under the UAPA have already been registered against them.

In-touch with Pakistan-Based Handlers via VoIP and VPN

Investigations revealed that the accused were using encrypted Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) platforms and Virtual Private Networks (VPNs) to maintain secure communication with handlers across the border. These banned networks allowed them to evade surveillance while receiving instructions and coordinating terror-related activities.

The arrests followed continuous electronic and physical surveillance, along with the preparation of detailed dossiers.

VPN Use Banned in Sensitive Areas

In the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, authorities imposed a ban on the use of VPNs in sensitive areas, citing threats to public safety, cybersecurity, and the integrity of digital governance.

Officials have also issued strict prohibitory orders against hate speech, provocative statements, and any act that incites violence.

The VPN ban came after security agencies found that certain individuals and groups were misusing VPNs to bypass cyber restrictions and access prohibited websites, applications, and digital content—posing a significant threat to national security.

In response, and under the powers conferred by Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), authorities ordered a complete prohibition on the use of VPNs, except for those explicitly authorized by the government.