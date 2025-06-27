A massive search operation is underway in the mountainous Basantgarh area of Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district, where a dreaded self-styled commander of the proscribed terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) was eliminated on Thursday.

After a group of four terrorists was spotted in the area, security forces intensified operations to neutralize the remaining three.

A Pakistan-based JeM terrorist was killed in a fierce encounter with security forces, and his three associates remain trapped in the forested terrain of Basantgarh.

Due to incessant rain and dense fog in the region, the search operation was suspended late Thursday evening. It resumed this morning with the deployment of sniffer dogs and drones. The cordon has been further strengthened with additional reinforcements to eliminate the remaining terrorists.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Jammu Zone, Bhim Sen Tuti, informed the media that during the ongoing operation in Basantgarh, security forces encountered the terrorists on Thursday morning.

"Due to poor weather, the operation faced challenges. This group consisted of four terrorists," he said.

The IGP confirmed that one terrorist had been successfully neutralized and efforts were ongoing to track down the remaining three.

"The weather has now improved in the area. The operation is underway," he added.

Four terrorists spotted in Basantgarh

As reported earlier, the group had been under surveillance for nearly a year. On Thursday morning, they were confronted by a joint search party of the Army and police in the remote Bihali area of Basantgarh.

The four terrorists were found hiding near Karoor Nallah and were engaged in a firefight with the joint team led by the Army's Para Commandos, resulting in an encounter.

One of the terrorists killed has been identified as Haider, codenamed Maulvi, a Pakistani national.

OGWs active in the region

Reports indicate that the terrorists had been receiving support from Over Ground Workers (OGWs) and had been using forests and natural caves to evade detection. Five OGWs have been arrested in recent months for providing food and shelter to militants.

Significantly, not only male OGWs but also female OGWs are active in the area, where Pakistan-based terrorists have been attempting to revive militant activities.

In December 2024, two female OGWs were arrested from Basantgarh and booked under the Public Safety Act (PSA).

Udhampur Police detained two women — Maryama Begum, wife of Mohammad Shafiq of Loudhara, Basantgarh, and Arshad Begum, wife of late Jamal Din of Rai Chak, Basantgarh. They were found to be providing logistical support to terrorist groups and acting as guides and facilitators for terror outfits. Their continuous involvement posed a serious threat to public safety and order. To prevent further unlawful activities, both were detained under the PSA.

On Monday, police in Udhampur attached a plot of land measuring 1.3 marlas (over 350 square feet) belonging to Mohammad Shafiq, a terror accused currently in judicial custody. The property, located in Kadwah village of Basantgarh and registered under Khasra No. 232, was seized in connection with FIR No. 23/2024 under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

Basantgarh: Traditional infiltration route

Basantgarh lies along a traditional infiltration route used by Pakistani terrorists who enter from the International Border in Kathua and Samba districts and move through the high-altitude routes to Doda and Kishtwar districts in Jammu before reaching the Kashmir Valley. The area has witnessed several terror incidents and encounters in recent years.

During the last three years, terrorist activities have increased in this belt, which was earlier declared cleared of terrorists.