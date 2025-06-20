Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday said that the success of Operation Sindoor has sent a clear message to terrorists and their supporters.

He praised the Indian Armed Forces for their courage and pivotal role in national security during a Barakhana event held in Udhampur. He emphasized their decisive actions against terrorism and highlighted the enduring unity of the military.

"Operation Sindoor sent a powerful message to terrorists and their patrons that New India is assertive, resolute, and will no longer be a victim of terrorism, but will respond with strength and strategy," Rajnath Singh said while interacting with soldiers at Northern Command, Udhampur, Jammu & Kashmir.

He commended the precision, coordination, and courage of the Armed Forces and intelligence agencies in destroying terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, asserting that India's shift in its counter-terrorism policy stems from the unmatched valour and dedication of its forces.

The Defence Minister described Operation Sindoor not just as a military action, but as a clear warning to terrorists across the border and their supporters that India will no longer tolerate terrorism and will give a befitting reply if its unity and integrity are threatened. "Operation Sindoor is not over yet. This is just a pause. I want to tell this to my neighbouring country," he added.

Rajnath Singh described the life of a soldier as one filled with courage and sacrifice, adding that the nation will always remain indebted to the services rendered by the Armed Forces in the defense of the motherland.

At the Barakhana organised on the eve of International Day of Yoga 2025, the Raksha Mantri urged personnel to continue focusing on physical and mental well-being, underlining the importance of strength and wellness in a soldier's life. "If you are strong, our borders will be strong. When the borders are strong, India will be strong," he said.

The Defence Minister also highlighted the cultural and emotional significance of the Barakhana tradition, stating, "For decades, Barakhana has united our forces beyond ranks and roles. It's a moment where we come together as a family, bound by patriotism, dedication, and sacrifice—whether in war or peace, at borders or in cantonments."

Speaking in Udhampur, a critical hub for securing India's northern borders, Singh expressed pride in the soldiers' role, saying, "You are a vital link in India's security chain. I am honoured to join you in celebrating your service and our shared unity."

The event reflected the government's appreciation for the Armed Forces' sacrifices and their vital role in safeguarding the nation.

A vibrant cultural programme comprising Khukri Dance, Bhangra, Kalari Pattu, and Jhanz Patak was also organised as part of the celebrations. Chief of the Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief Northern Command Lt Gen Pratik Sharma, and other senior Indian Army officials were present on the occasion.