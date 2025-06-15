The recent shelling by the Pakistani Army in civilian areas of Jammu province has not only claimed the lives of unarmed and unprotected citizens but also had a profound impact on the mental and physical health of the residents.

In particular, a significant increase in heart-related ailments has been observed among people living in the border areas of Jammu, Samba, Kathua, Poonch, and Rajouri districts. This situation is not only a matter of medical concern but also serious from a social and humanitarian perspective.

Dr. Sushil Sharma, Head of the Department of Cardiology at Government Medical College and Super-Specialty Hospital, Jammu, along with his team, organized a free health check-up camp for border residents in the Krishna Ghati area of Mendhar tehsil, Poonch district.

While interacting with the people, Dr. Sushil stated that heart health is not only about physical well-being but also closely linked to mental and spiritual well-being.

"By adopting a holistic approach to health, we can reduce the risk of cardiovascular diseases and improve our overall quality of life," he said, emphasizing the importance of managing stress, anxiety, and other emotional factors that can impact heart health.

Dr. Sushil also highlighted the benefits of spiritual practices such as meditation, yoga, and mindfulness in promoting heart health and overall well-being—especially for people living in an environment of uncertainty and fear due to their proximity to the border.

He further added, "Our initiative aims to empower individuals with the knowledge and tools to take control of their heart health. By combining medical care with spiritual practices, we can create a comprehensive approach that addresses the physical, emotional, and spiritual needs of individuals."

Hospital records confirm that the number of patients suffering from heart diseases, particularly from the border areas, is increasing with each passing day.

"Keeping in view the socio-economic conditions of border residents, we decided to hold this check-up and screening camp near the Line of Control to examine patients at their doorsteps," Dr. Sharma said. He disclosed that during the camp, it was found that a large number of people are suffering from acute stress, which is the main cause of heart disease.

Background and Impact of Shelling

In response to the terror attack by Pakistani terrorists in Pahalgam on April 22, 2025, India launched Operation Sindoor, targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Subsequently, in May 2025, Pakistan initiated heavy shelling along the Line of Control (LoC) and the International Border, resulting in the deaths of 18 people and injuries to over 70. Thousands were forced to abandon their homes and seek refuge in relief camps. This violence has created an atmosphere of fear and uncertainty across the border villages.

Causes of Increased Heart Disease

Residents of border areas have long lived under the shadow of war and the constant threat of shelling. The recent escalation has further intensified stress, leading to a rise in heart-related ailments.

The loss of homes, livestock, and livelihoods during shelling has caused deep anxiety. For example, Rajinder Singh, a resident of Khour in Akhnoor, shared that two shells struck his house, killing his livestock and destroying his property. Incidents like this are fostering a "fear psychosis" among villagers, leading to high blood pressure and heart attacks.

Many residents also recalled earlier instances of cross-border shelling during the wars of 1947, 1965, 1971, and the Kargil conflict of 1999, highlighting that this region has repeatedly been subjected to violence. This recurring trauma increases the long-term risk of cardiovascular disease.