General Officer Commanding-in-Chief (GOC-in-C) of the Indian Army's Northern Command, Lieutenant General Pratik Sharma, on Thursday visited operational logistics units and reviewed ongoing transformation efforts aimed at enhancing operational readiness in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

He commended the personnel for maintaining a high level of logistical preparedness to meet multi-domain operational demands.

"Lieutenant General Pratik Sharma, Army Commander Northern Command, visited an operational logistics unit and reviewed the operational and logistics transformation being undertaken with the vision of boosting operational readiness," the Northern Command headquarters stated in a post on X.

He also appreciated the automation initiatives, emphasizing the crucial role of technology-driven logistics in modern warfare.

The army commander praised the personnel for their logistical efficiency, automated systems, and ability to sustain complex, multi-domain operations.

Earlier, Lt Gen Sharma reviewed a restructuring exercise by the Fire and Fury Corps in Ladakh, focused on the synergised application of combat power through state-of-the-art technology to enhance operational preparedness.

He lauded the formation and its troops for their high state of readiness, operational synergy, and capability to conduct multi-domain operations.

Army conducts high-altitude patrolling in Doda

Meanwhile, Army troops conducted high-altitude patrolling in the Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir. With the reopening of tourist destinations across the UT, the Army has implemented various security measures, including forest and mountain patrols in the Bhaderwah belt of Doda.

Reports said these measures follow the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack and aim to ensure a secure environment in the hilly areas, particularly with the Amarnath Yatra scheduled to commence on July 3.

Equipped with drones for aerial surveillance and rocket launchers, troops of the Rashtriya Rifles carried out patrols and security operations in the upper reaches of Bhaderwah.

These operations are intended not only to monitor terrorist activity but also to serve as a confidence-building measure for both locals and tourists.

Mountaineering expedition honouring Galwan bravehearts

The Indian Army is undertaking various initiatives to promote border area tourism in the Union Territory of Ladakh. A historic mountaineering expedition to Mount Shahi Kangri and Mount Silver Peak in the Karakoram Ranges, Ladakh, was flagged off on 28 May 2025 and flagged in on 18 Jun 2025 by Lt Gen Hitesh Bhalla, GOC Fire and Fury Corps.

The very challenging and ambitious expedition was aimed at honouring the brave soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice during the Galwan Conflict. It also promotes high-altitude adventure activities in remote areas, testing human resilience and endurance.