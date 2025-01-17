Jammu and Kashmir's talented Para-Archer Rakesh Kumar has brought laurels to the country and the Union Territory with his hard work and outstanding performance.

Today, he was conferred the prestigious Arjuna Award by the President of India, Draupadi Murmu, at a grand ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan. This honour is a testimony to his unparalleled achievements and dedication in the world of sports.

Rakesh Kumar hails from the Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir and has performed brilliantly at the national and international level in para-archery despite his difficult circumstances. Rakesh Kumar is the third para-archer from the country who has received the prestigious Arjuna Award for their excellent performances.

Earlier Harvinder Singh received the Arjuna Award in 2021 and Sheetal Devi in 2024. It is really a matter of pride that two out of three Arjuna awardees in para-archer namely Rakesh Kumar and Sheetal Devi, are from the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. While Rakesh Kumar belongs to the Reasi district, Sheetal Devi is a native of the mountainous Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Rakesh has set an example not only at the personal level but also for the state, inspiring the local youth.

Rakesh Kumar has won many national and international competitions in para-archery on the strength of his hard work and determination. His achievements include winning medals on big platforms like Asian Championships, World Championships, and Paralympics. It is the story of his dedication and struggle, which brought him to this position today.

This achievement of Rakesh is a milestone for the sports world of Jammu and Kashmir. Despite the lack of sports facilities and resources in the state, he has shown that if there is willpower and hard work, no obstacle can come in the way of success.

The citizens, sports associations, and administration of the Union Territory have congratulated him on his success. It is expected that this achievement of Rakesh Kumar will inspire other youth of the state to move forward in the field of sports and realize their dreams.

This honour is a proud moment not only for Rakesh but for the entire Jammu and Kashmir. His success is a positive sign for the sports development of the state and shows that despite limited resources, great achievements can be achieved with hard work and dedication.

Born and raised in Katra, Rakesh Kumar's journey to the pinnacle of para-archery has been marked by challenges and triumphs. The 39-year-old from Katra faced a life-altering accident in 2010 that left both his legs paralyzed, leaving him wheelchair-bound. Kumar turned to archery as a form of rehabilitation.

In 2024, Kumar made headlines by clinching multiple medals at international para-archery championships, including a gold medal at the Asian Para Games in Hangzhou. His achievements have not only brought glory to India but have also placed Katra, a town known for its spiritual significance, on the map of sporting excellence.

SMVSB congratulates Rakesh Kumar on receiving Arjuna Award

Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board extends its heartfelt congratulations to para-archer Rakesh Kumar on being conferred the prestigious Arjuna Award.

A proud son of Katra, Jammu & Kashmir, Rakesh has brought immense pride to the region and the country through his outstanding achievements in para-archery, including a bronze medal at the 2024 Paris Paralympics, a release from the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board stated.

The Shrine Board recognizes the dedication and perseverance Rakesh has demonstrated, which serves as an inspiration for aspiring athletes across the nation.

"Rakesh Kumar's recognition with the Arjuna Award is a moment of great pride for us. His journey from Katra to international podiums is a testament to his hard work and determination," CEO Ansgul Garg of SMVDS said.

LG Sinha, CM Omar congratulate Rakesh Kumar

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah congratulated Rakesh Kumar on receiving the prestigious Arjuna Award.

LG Sinha, while extending commendation, said Rakesh has brought immense pride to Jammu and Kashmir and the nation.

"Congratulations to Rakesh Kumar on receiving the prestigious Arjuna Award from Hon'ble President Smt. Droupadi Murmu Ji. Rakesh has brought immense pride to J&K and the nation, inspiring young sportspersons with his grit & determination. Wishing him continued success & greater glory," said the office of LG J&K in a post on X.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah also sent his "heartiest congratulations" to Paralympian Rakesh Kumar on receiving the prestigious Arjuna Award.

Taking to X, Omar Abdullah said that Rakesh has made a name for himself in the field of para-archery. The CM added that Rakesh has served as an inspiration for all the people in Jammu and Kashmir.

"Heartiest congratulations to Olympian Rakesh Kumar of Katra for being conferred the prestigious Arjuna Award for 2024 at the hands of the Hon'ble President Droupadi Murmu Sahiba. Rakesh has made a name for himself in the field of para-archery and serves as an inspiration for all of us in J&K. I wish him more success going ahead," Omar Abdullah wrote on X.