Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal reached Jaipur airport for the next schedule of 'Love and War'. The two will be seen together in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film that also stars Alia Bhatt as the female lead. Ranbir and Vicky were spotted by paps as soon as they exited the airport. While Ranbir looked suave in a white tracksuit, Kaushal looked dapper in his trademark black sweatpants and t-shirt.

The two desi mundas posed together for the paps before moving into their individual cars. However, paps didn't seem interested in clicking Vicky Kaushal. The video doing the rounds shows paps calling out "RK", "RK" and rushing after the Kapoor lad to get some more of his picture and video. Ranbir Kapoor enjoys a massive fan following and the video made it even more evident.

Social media reactions

Let's take a look at the reactions.

"Didn't they recognise Vicky?" read a comment.

"What is this RK RK? VK is also there," another comment read.

"RK in attitude mode," a social media user wrote.

"Ex boyfriend and current husband of Katrina Kaif," another social media user wrote.

"How do they manage to remain normal with each other?" asked a fan.

"VK is good but RK is another level," another fan commented.

Ranbir reunites with SLB

Ranbir Kapoor had made his debut in Bollywood with SLB's 'Saawariya' and ever since the director-actor duo share a warm bond. "I am extremely excited. He is my godfather. Everything I know about films, everything I know about acting, it is something I learnt from him," the Ramayana actor had said in an interview.

"He hasn't changed at all. He is extremely hard-working. All he thinks about is his movies. He just wants to speak about the character, he wants you to create, do something different," he had further said.

Love and War is all set to release in cinemas on December 25, 2025.