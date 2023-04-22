Almost two months after dad Satish Kaushik's death, daughter Vanshika Kaushik has made her first reel with 'uncle' Anupam Kher. Vanshika took to social media to share her first reel ever since her father's death with actor Anupam Kher. The two can be seen shaking their legs to the tunes of the Hundred Miles. However, Vanshika was not entirely pleased with her uncle's steps.

Vanshika's adorable reel

"My first reel with one and only #Anupam uncle , he really needs to rehearse a little more, as compared to him papa was a better dancer, but thank u Anupam uncle for trying,love u," the little girl captioned the post. Anupam Kher was one of the closest friends of Satish Kaushik in the industry.

Anupam Kher stands with the family

Anupam not only organised a prayer meet for Kaushik but also brought in celebs to celebrate his birth anniversary a few days back. Anupam Kher has been there for Satish Kaushik's wife and daughter ever since his death and has often been seen getting emotional over the loss. Now, Vanshika, who lost her father at such a young age, is trying to move on in life.

Several Bollywood celebs reacted to the video. "Haha sweet," Hrithik Roshan wrote. " How sweet is this ! God bless you both ! @anupampkher @vanshika_kaesthetics," Shilpa Tulaskar commented. Satish Kaushik passed away on March 9, 2023 at the age of 66. He succumbed to a massive cardiac arrest.