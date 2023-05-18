Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha continue to dole out major couple goals with their graceful engagement ceremony pictures. The Ishaqzaade actress shared more pictures from the ceremony and netizens are left gushing with all the beauty in them. The duo looked resplendent in shades of cream and looked madly-in-love in the videos and pictures.

Parineeti's father tearing up

"ARDAAS Felt surreal to be blessed by the one and only, Jathedar of the Akal Takht Sahib, Singh Sahib Giani Harpreet Singh Ji. His sacred presence at our engagement meant everything to us," she wrote while sharing the pictures. In one of the pictures, Parineeti's father seemed to be wiping his tears.

Parineeti's brother commented, "A casual Papa tearing up in the background is the highlight." "I can see your dad getting emotional in the second picture. Soo heartwarming," read one more comment. The power couple is expected to get married sometime in October this year.

Parineeti's note of gratitude

Parineeti had thanked her fans, followers and media people for showering so much love on the two of them. The diva had shared a note and written, "Raghav and I are overwhelmed with the love and abundance of positivity we have received over the past few weeks, particularly on our engagement. We both come from different worlds, and it's amazing to know that our worlds also unite with our union. We have gained a bigger family than we could have ever imagined."