Film industry, sports and politics are the three most talked about topics in each and every Indian household. Over the years, many people from these different spectrums have crossed paths and formed a friendship, companionship and in some cases even their happily ever afters. Parineeti Chopra's engagement with Raghav Chadha is grabbing the limelight for the same reason. However, Pari is not the first one to have fallen for a politico.

Earlier too, actresses have fallen in love with politicians and even gotten married. Let's take a look at some of them.

Swara Bhasker – Fahad Ahmad: Swara Bhasker surprised everyone when she announced her marriage registration with Samajwadi Party leader Fahad Ahmad on February 16. The Anaarkali of Aarah actress' was trolled and slammed for marrying a Muslim but their love conquered it all.

Parineeti Chopra – Raghav Chadha: The news of Parineeti and Raghav's alliance pleasantly surprised the nation. The two got engaged in a classy and elegant ring ceremony in Delhi on May 13. The couple is expected to get married sometime in October.

Ayesha Takia – Farhan Azmi: Ayesha Takia's professional life didn't create as much buzz as her personal one. The Tarzan The Wonder Car actress got married to Farhan Azmi, the state President of the youth cell of the Samajwadi party back then. Farhan is the son of the former Member of the Legislative Assembly of Maharashtra Abu Asim Azmi. The two have a nine year old child and continue to make us believe in happily ever afters.

Radhika Kumaraswamy- H.D. Kumaraswamy: Kannada actress Radhika Kumaraswamy's wedding with the former Chief Minister of Karnataka HD Kumaraswamy raised many eyebrows. The fact that it was Kumaraswamy's second marriage, that too with an actress didn't go down well with many. Radhika and Kumaraswamy's twenty-year age gap didn't sit well with many either. The two kept their marriage a secret for a long time before the lid was blown.

Navneet Kaur Rana- Ravi Rana: Telugu actress Navneet Kaur Rana got married to independent MLA Ravi Rana in a mass marriage on February 3, 2011 in Maharashtra. The couple has two children.