Panic in Delhi Metro: Hoax Snake Sighting Causes Chaos; visuals surface

A recent incident in the Delhi Metro has captured widespread attention after a false alarm about a snake sighting led to chaos among passengers. The event unfolded in a ladies-only coach on a Blue Line train, where a passenger claimed to have seen a 'snake's tail'. This unverified claim quickly escalated into panic, with passengers scrambling to escape the perceived threat. The situation was further intensified when a passenger pressed the emergency stop button, halting the train at the Akshardham Metro station and prompting an evacuation.

Snake entered Delhi Metro women's coach



Snake was in panic thinking..kahan phase gaya naari shakti ke beech pic.twitter.com/3WgxNH39Wp — Woke Eminent (@WokePandemic) June 20, 2025

The incident was captured in a video that went viral on social media, showing women in a state of fright, climbing onto seats, and attempting to move to other coaches for safety. The video sparked a mix of reactions online, ranging from concern to humor. Some social media users jokingly compared the Delhi Metro to a "wildlife safari," while others expressed genuine concern about public safety in crowded spaces.

Anuj Dayal, the Head of Delhi Metro's communications department, addressed the situation, stating, "A video is in wide circulation, where although the snake is not visible in the video, it is being purportedly claimed that a 'snake' was spotted in a ladies-only coach. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) took immediate action upon receiving the alert from the passengers in the coach on Thursday evening."

Swift Response and Inspection

Following the evacuation, the train was sent to the depot for a thorough inspection. Despite a meticulous check of the train footage and the coach at the depot by the concerned team, no snake was found. However, a baby lizard was discovered during the inspection. This revelation brought a sense of relief but also highlighted the need for vigilance and prompt action in such situations.

Delhi Metro Panic After Snake Sighting



?? Viral chaos in Delhi Metro after a "snake sighting" in women’s coach! pic.twitter.com/XVfjsw3abF — shiekh ashraf (@AshrafShie74841) June 20, 2025

The DMRC's swift response to the incident underscores its commitment to passenger safety. Anuj Dayal further assured passengers, saying, "We urge passengers to remain vigilant and report any such concerns to our staff for prompt action." He emphasized that even in this case, swift action was taken to address the concerns of the travelers.

This incident is not the first of its kind. In the past, there have been similar occurrences where false alarms or misunderstandings have led to panic in public transport systems. For instance, in 2018, a similar situation arose in the London Underground when a passenger mistook a piece of clothing for a snake, causing a temporary shutdown of the train service. Such incidents highlight the importance of maintaining calm and verifying information before taking drastic measures.

Public Safety and Social Media Impact

The Delhi Metro, one of the largest and busiest metro networks in the world, serves millions of passengers daily. Ensuring the safety and security of these passengers is a top priority for the DMRC. The corporation has implemented various measures to enhance passenger safety, including regular inspections, CCTV surveillance, and the deployment of security personnel at stations and on trains.

In light of the recent incident, the DMRC is likely to review its emergency protocols and consider additional measures to prevent similar occurrences in the future. This may include increased awareness campaigns to educate passengers on how to respond in emergency situations and the importance of verifying information before raising alarms.

The incident also underscores the role of social media in shaping public perception and response to such events. While the viral video helped bring attention to the situation, it also contributed to the spread of misinformation and panic. This highlights the need for responsible use of social media and the importance of verifying information before sharing it online.

The hoax snake sighting in the Delhi Metro serves as a reminder of the challenges faced by public transport systems in ensuring passenger safety and managing emergencies. It also highlights the need for effective communication and coordination among passengers, staff, and authorities to prevent panic and ensure a swift and appropriate response to any potential threats. As the DMRC continues to work towards enhancing passenger safety, it is crucial for passengers to remain vigilant and report any concerns to Metro staff for prompt action.