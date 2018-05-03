India all-rounder Hardik Pandya and wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik are all set to be part of the World XI squad, which will take on the West Indies at Lord's on May 31.

The T20 match, which has been accorded international status, is being held to raise funds for stadia damaged by hurricanes in the Caribbean in 2017.

Pandya and Karthik will share the dressing room with Shahid Afridi and Shoaib Malik as the Pakistan superstars were also named in the squad, which will be led by England's limited-overs captain Eoin Morgan.

The charity match will also mark a brief comeback of Afridi, who had retired from international cricket in February 2017.

Afghanistan and Sunrisers Hyderabad star Rashid Khan along with Bangladesh cricketers Shakib Al Hasan and Tamim Iqbal and Sri Lanka's Thisara Perera will also join Morgan's team against the West Indies.

On the other hand, defending World T20 champions West Indies will be led by Carlos Brathwaite and the likes of Chris Gayle, Andre Russell and Marlon Samuels are set to feature in the much-anticipated match.

Former England and Wales Cricket Board chairman Giles Clark, who is supporting the initiative, insisted that fans will be treated to a "memorable match" at the Lord's as he believes Pandya and Karthik will add class and star value to the World XI side.

'Fantastic opportunity for Indian fans'

"This is a fantastic opportunity for fans of the Indian team to come out and watch these two flamboyant players, who bring both class and star value to what I'm sure will be a memorable match at Lord's," Clarke said, as quoted by International Cricket Council's official website.

He added: "People would remember Pandya's valiant 43-ball 76 against Pakistan in the final of the ICC Champions Trophy last year while Karthik too has played Test cricket at Lord's. He has been in terrific form and recently blasted 29 off eight deliveries and sealed victory over Bangladesh in the final of the Nidahas Trophy with a last-ball six."