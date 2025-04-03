If you have been missing Phulera, brace yourselves as the release date of Panchayat season 4 has been announced. The Jitendra Kumar series that became a household name right from its first season, is all set to be back with its fourth instalment. And the release date is sooner than you expect. The intriguing village drama is all set to release in July.

When and where to watch

Contrary to rumours of the heartfelt comedy releasing towards the end of 2025, the makers have announced the show's release in July. The Jitendra Kumar, Raghubir Yadav, and Neena Gupta show will be available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video from July 2 onwards. Produced by The Viral Fever, Panchayat season 4 would also bring back Faisal Malik, Chandan Roy, Sanvikaa, Durgesh Kumar, Sunita Rajwar and Pankaj Jha.

Recap

The show ended with Pradhan ji (Raghuveer Yadav) being shot at. Abhishek (Jitendra Kumar) gets into an altercation with the MLA and his goons outside the hospital. The romance builds between Abhishek and Rinki but the two are yet to say the words. Faisal Malik comes to terms with the death of his son. Chandan Roy's wife is pregnant.

Durgesh Kumar on the popularity of his role

Recently, International Business Times, India, got in touch with the popular 'Banrakas' (Bhushan) of the show. Durgesh Kumar spoke about how the popularity of his role made the makers extend his part, season after season.

"Not really. I had done just one scene in the first season and then I forgot all about it. And, in the second season, the popularity made them extend the character to 20 days. Then some magic happened and I thank my writer, Chandan Kumar for it. My role became a big hit in the second and the third season," he said.

"On the first day, I was given 10,000 rupees to do a role. But then, the role became such a hit that they extended it to 20 days and then to 88 days of shoot in the third season. And wait and watch how my character unfolds in the fourth season," he added.