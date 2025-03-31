We had seen him in several other films and series, but it was his role in Panchayat that made him a household name. From a few scenes in the first season to a bigger and even bigger part in the consecutive seasons; Durgesh Kumar's role has increased with his popularity. And it wouldn't be wrong to say that the series would have been incomplete without him in it.

As his role in 'Tumko Meri Kasam' gets applauded by critics, International Business Times, India, got in touch with Durgesh Kumar to talk about Panchayat, the ground reality of his popularity, Vikram Bhatt's film and lots more.

Has the success of Panchayat and Laapata Ladies and your role in them brought around a change in the projects you are now offered?

The answer is yes and no! Everyone is busy making products in the market. If one role is a hit, they call me for similar roles. No one is thinking about me separately. If it is a hit, they want to make me an inspector again. If it is a hit, they want to make me a peon again. So, that is the scenario.

When Panchayat began, did you think that your character of Bhushan would get more popular than the rest of the cast?

Not really. I had done just one scene in the first season and then I forgot all about it. And, in the second season, the popularity made them extend the character to 20 days. Then some magic happened and I thank my writer, Chandan Kumar for it. My role became a big hit in the second and the third season. People were quick to tag me as a "comedy" actor then.

What did you see in the role that drew you to it?

For me it was a "beggars can't be choosers" kind of a scenario. On the first day, I was given 10,000 rupees to do a role. But then, the role became such a hit that they extended it to 20 days and then to 88 days of shoot in the third season. And wait and watch how my character unfolds in the fourth season.

How would you react if you have a "Banrakas" in your real life?

I would have reacted the way everyone else has reacted in the series. But, to be very frank, there is a person who is like "Banrakas" in my village. He behaves the same. He keeps on becoming everyone's enemy, but he is very nice at heart. I can't divulge his name.

How different or similar are you to the role shown in the show?

I would like to believe that I am the total opposite of the character I play. I am not a negative person and not even political. I am a very simple person. In fact, I am simple in my clothing, food choices and lifestyle. I believe in "dal roti khao, prabhu ke gun gao". I don't have anything to do with anyone. I do whatever kind of character I get.

How do you react to the memes on your character? Does it make you feel like you have arrived?

I have seen so many memes that I don't even remember them anymore. I see them every day. Even the Panchayati Raj of the Bharat Sarkar has started posting them. I did an episode on that too. So, I can say that my character has become famous on an international level.

How was it working with Neena Gupta and Raghuvir Yadav? Any funny/memorable moments you would like to share?

It was a delightful experience. Raghuveer Yadav is a very down-to-earth person, and he is very good. They are very senior, and I get to learn from them. The best thing about working with them is their humility and modesty. They never let anyone feel how big and great artists they are. Yes, there are several such instances. Neena ma'am and others don't understand certain regional words and then I explain it to them.

How is your equation with Jitendra Kumar, Faisal and Chandan?

He is a very very dear to me. His work is speaking for itself. He has dominated all the seasons and even won awards for it. And it is totally justified.

Do you improvise and add your own inputs to the show?

Our director has said that we can improvise here and there. But, in reality, the script of Panchayat is so good that there is no scope of improvisation at all.

We would love to hear a couple of good memories and incidents from the shoot.

I have made some really close friends on the show. Ashok Pathak, Bullu Kumar, Madhav, and Vinod—we are close friends. We make mutton after the shoot, sit and party together. We even stay together as and when we can. Our scenes are also together, so it feels very good.

How has been the reaction to your role in 'Tumko Meri Kasam'

I don't generally see and review my work. I don't think I am an exceptional actor, but have often heard people praise my acting. A renowned critics, Subhash K Jha recently wrote two paragraphs about me. It happened for the first time in my life that someone wrote about my performance, praising it to the core.