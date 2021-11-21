Amitabh Bachchan has sent a legal notice to a pan masala brand. The legal notice has been sent as the brand continued to air ads featuring Big B despite the termination of the contract. Amitabh had taken the decision and announced it on social media after the national anti-tobacco organization requested him to back out and raise awareness. Amitabh had revealed that he was unaware of the brand falling under surrogate advertising.

Legal notice sent

"Came to know from the office of Mr Bachchan, that Legal notice has been sent to Kamala Pasand, to stop Broadcasting the TV commercials with Mr Bachchan immediately.. as it was noticed that despite termination of the Endorsement agreement ' Kamala Pasand ' has ignored the same and is seen to continue Airing the TV Commercials," an Indian Express report stated.

Amitabh Bachchan's official statement

Big B had even returned the amount that was given to him for advertising the product. "Kamala Pasand … a few days after the commercial was aired, Mr Bachchan contacted the brand and stepped out of it last week . Upon checking why this sudden move – it was revealed that when Mr Bachchan became associated with the brand , he wasn't aware that it falls under surrogate advertising. Mr Bachchan has terminated the contract with the Brand, has written to them his termination and has returned the money received for the promotion," Amitabh Bachchan's office had revealed.

