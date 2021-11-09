Amitabh Bachchan took to his blog to talk about the Diwali celebration at his home this year. Unlike every year, the power couple couldn't host a grand Diwali bash but were joined by the entire family for a close-knit celebration.

Jaya Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai, Shweta Bachchan, and grandkids Navya Naveli Nanda, Agastya Nanda, and Aaradhya Bachchan celebrated Diwali with Amitabh. However, Amitabh Bachchan seems to be upset with his family.

Amitabh's outburst

Amitabh has revealed that this Diwali had an eerie silence and also spoke about how the entire family was glued to the phone. "The gaiety , the fun and frolic of the past .. the celebration of this festive day .. friends and well wishers at Jalsa and the night of light and brightness .. in the diyas of hope and prosperity .. it has been deafeningly silent for a Diwali night .. no or hardly any sound of fire crackers .. perhaps a GOI ruling against it , but even so an eerie silence about .. and a room full of family and each in his or her own world of the mobile," he wrote.

"What has the rapid communication done to us .. destroyed memory , remembering .. an answer to all on the net and a depletion of the mind and the brain to face upto the challenges, for public consumption and beyond," Big B further wrote.

Prior to this, Amitabh Bachchan had taken to Instagram to share full family pictures and wrote, "Family prays and celebrates together .. Our greetings on this auspicious occasion. Happy Diwali."