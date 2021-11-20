Amitabh Bachchan recently had to ask a contestant to "leave the show". Big B asked the contestant to walk out of his show after the contestant's remarks. Amitabh asked the contestant to walk out jokingly after his quirky question on Jaya Bachchan. Let's take a look at what exactly happened.

Amitabh Bachchan has been hosting KBC for over a decade and has given us many memorable moments on the show. One such moment remains the latest episode featuring children and young adults. A particular young boy revealed that he wanted to be a film journalist after he grows up and wished to interview Big B right then and there.

Amitabh Bachchan put in a spot

Bachchan caved in without realizing what lay ahead. The child bombarded him with questions that amused him and even left him speechless. The kid had an interesting question about Amitabh Bachchan's voice as Alexa and who commands him at home. "Your voice is been recorded for Alexa so, at your home, when Jaya aunty says 'Alexa switch on the AC', does Alexa answer or do you say 'Yes, ma'am'?" he asked.

"Mr TV journalist, Main aur interview nahi karna chah raha hoon. Aapke krupya mera ghar chod ke, issi waqt waapas jaiye. Yaar tum kamaal ke sawaal puch rahe ho (I want to discontinue. You can please leave)," said Mr Bachchan leaving everyone in splits. He also revealed that Alexa is not connected to their AC at home and hence, there are no chances of that happening.