Bollywood is mourning the loss of Pamela Chopra. Yash Chopra's wife, Pamela Chopra, passed away at the age of 74 on April 20, 2023. The who's who of the industry came to pay their last respects at the Chopra residence. Uday Chopra and Rani Mukerji were seen receiving and seeing off guests who came to the mansion to express their grief and solidarity.

Emotional Rani Mukerji

Rani Mukerji was seen seeing off Amitabh Bachchan towards his car. Big B was accompanied by Abhishek and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Kareena Kapoor Khan was also seen visiting the Chopra household along with Saif Ali Khan. Jaya Bachchan also came with Shweta Bachchan for the prayer meet. Kajol and Ajay Devgn also marked their presence.

Aditya Chopra shattered

In a video making the rounds, Rani Mukerji is seen teary-eyed as she gets papped inside her car. If reports are anything to go by, Aditya Chopra has not taken the news of his mother's death well. The ace producer-filmmaker is reportedly shattered and unable to come to terms with the irreparable loss.

"Especially after Yashji's death, Adi went to his mother before taking all important decisions. He is shattered. I don't think the enormity of the tragedy has sunk in completely," an ETimes report quoted a source saying. "Adi is not saying much. Aise bhi woh kam bolta hai. Since the tragedy he has withdrawn into a shell completely. His wife Rani has her hands full. She is running around trying to supervise everything," the report further added.