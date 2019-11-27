https://data1.ibtimes.co.in/en/full/726439/top-5-premium-smartphones-buy-2020.jpg IBTimes IN

Amruta Fadnavis, wife of former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis tweeted a poetic Urdu couplet as a farewell message to say that she will come back. Amruta, a banker by profession took to her official Twitter handle and shared, "Palat me aaungi shakhon pe khushbuye lekar, khija ki jad mein hoon, mausam jara badalne de."

"Thanks, Mah (Maharashtra) for a memorable five years as your Vahini (sister-in-law)! The love showered by you will always make me nostalgic! I tried to perform my role to best of my abilities-with desire only to serve and make a positive diff," she added.

Earlier, in a major political defeat for the Bharatiya Janata Party, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday, November 26 quit, hours after Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar also submitted his resignation, barely 80 hours after they were sworn in on November 23 early morning.

Maharashtra will have a Shiv Sena Chief Minister after 20 years but a Thackeray as Chief Minister for the first time. Uddhav B. Thackeray is set to lead the Shiv Sena-Nationalist Congress Party-Congress alliance government, called Maha Vikas Aghadi, in Maharashtra. In the election last month, Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray, who made history by becoming the first member of his family to take the poll plunge, has marked his arrival in.

Uddhav has never contested an election and is not a member of either of the House of the state legislature. His son Aaditya became the first member of the Thackeray family to contest an election when he won from the Worli assembly constituency last month. Uddhav may choose to contest an election after getting one of the party's MLAs to resign. His son Aaditya could also resign from the Worli seat to pave way for his father.