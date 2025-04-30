Palak Tiwari is a widely followed star on social media and has 4.8 million followers on Instagram. She keeps her fans and followers updated about her life through a variety of pictures, reels, and stories on the social media platform. As it turns out, the actress enjoys Instagram quite a bit, and if you were wondering if you were the only one who liked to stalk others on social media, you are not the only one because Palak does like it too. The actress, who is keeping busy with the promotions of her upcoming film, Bhootnii, admitted to having once stalked a guy on Instagram.

Palak many a time makes it to the headlines because of her rumored relationship with Ibrahim Ali Khan. The two young actors are often spotted around town, and fans also believe that they like to jet off to vacations together as well. Recently, in an interview with Zoom, Palak spoke about how she had once stalked a really cute guy on Instagram. The actress even admitted that she then started to date the same person, and no, it was not Ibrahim, but someone else completely.

She revealed, "I'd say the most sane thing I've done... So there was this guy, and I was like, 'Oh sh*t, he's so cute. When I spot a guy and I think he's cute, I need to know who he is. But I didn't know anything-not even his name, nothing. I had just seen him once, and I knew I needed to find out."

Palak then added how she put her stalking skills to use and found out who the person was. The way she spoke about it made her even more relatable as a Gen-Z star.

She said, "This person posted a story with him but didn't tag him. And they were following 2,000 people. You best believe I scrolled through all 2,000 names to find his name and username. I sent it to my friend. This was just for me... I wouldn't have done it for anyone else. But yes, it did work out-until it didn't."

In terms of work, she is gearing up for the release of 'Bhootnii,' which has been produced by Deepak Mukut and Sanjay Dutt. The film stars not only Palak but also Sanjay Dutt, Mouni Roy, Navneet Malik, Sunny Singh, and Aasif Khan in important roles. Directed by Sidhaant Sachdev, the film will release in theaters on May 1.