PAK's Jaffar Express hijacked; BLA claims responsibility, threatens mass execution

Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) has claimed responsibility for the hijacking of the Jaffar Express in Bolan, Pakistan, taking nearly 120 passengers hostage, including security personnel from the military, police, and intelligence agencies. The rebel group has threatened mass executions if Pakistani forces launch a military operation.

Calling it a "meticulously planned" operation, the BLA stated in a press release that its fighters—belonging to specialized units Majeed Brigade, STOS, and Fateh Squad—blew up the railway tracks, forcing the train to stop before swiftly taking control. The group claims to have killed six military personnel in the process.

The BLA issued a direct warning: "If the occupying forces attempt any military operation, the consequences will be severe. All hostages will be executed, and the responsibility for this bloodshed will lie solely with the occupying forces."

According to the BLA, women, children, and Baloch passengers were released, while the remaining hostages are active-duty personnel from the Pakistani Army, Police, Anti-Terrorism Force (ATF), and Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

The Pakistani military launched a ground offensive to retake the train but was reportedly repelled after intense clashes. However, aerial strikes from helicopters and drones continued.

The BLA has now issued a final ultimatum: "If the aerial bombardment is not halted immediately, all 100+ hostages will be executed within the next hour."

The group maintains that the responsibility for any casualties will rest entirely with the Pakistani military.