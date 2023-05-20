Foiling another attempt of Pakistan to push terrorists on this side of the border, one intruder was shot dead along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on May 20.

This was the third attempt to push intruders from Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) on this side of LoC during the last week.

Reports said that the infiltrator was challenged by the troops guarding the Balakote sector in the Mendhar sub-division when he was trying to sneak into this side from across the LoC.

The intruder paid no heed to the repeated warnings and tried to flee back when troops opened fire, resulting in his death.

The whole area has been cordoned off and further details are awaited.

Ahead of the coming G20 summit in Kashmir Valley, Pakistan is desperately trying to push terrorists on this side of the Line of Control (LoC)

Earlier on Monday, an unidentified woman was shot dead by security forces after she crossed the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district. The officials informed that the woman was believed to be an intruder from Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

She was challenged by the troops when she crossed the LoC in the Kamalkote area and was coming close to the border fence. However, she did not pay heed, officials further informed.

The troops then opened fire on the woman, resulting in her death. According to the officials, the matter is being investigated.

Army foils attempt to disrupt G20 meet

Earlier on May 14, Indian Army foiled an attempt to disrupt the G20 meeting and create disturbance in the Valley by thwarting an infiltration bid on the Line of Control (LoC) in north Kashmir's Uri sector.

A defence spokesperson said that a quadcopter was flown by Pakistan Army to provide cover to some infiltrators. A group of armed terrorists, while trying to cross the LoC, were engaged in an exchange of fire with the alert troops, resulting in a failed attempt to intrude into the Kashmir Valley.

"A drone flown by the Pakistani army to aid the terrorists was also spotted across the Line of Control. The quadcopter was fired upon, causing it to withdraw", he said.

"This desperate measure by terrorists, duly abetted by the Pakistani army, is yet another failed attempt to disrupt the G20 meeting and create disturbance in the Valley. Extensive search operations are underway in the densely forested area," he added.

The police and the army have stepped up operations in north Kashmir ahead of the G20 tourism working group conference, which will be held from May 22 to 24 in Srinagar.

The Army is also conducting night domination operations in rural Kashmir and has launched daily search and cordon operations at multiple places.

Army Commander reviews situation on LoC

Amid repeated attempts from across the border to push terrorists on this side of the border, GoC-in-C Northern Command Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi visited forward posts near the Line of Control in Uri and Keran sectors of north Kashmir to review the security measures adopted, as a lead up to G20 meet. He was briefed on the augmentation of operational capability in the sectors.

He exhorted troops of the Army to maintain the highest state of readiness to meet all contingencies.

#LtGenUpendraDwivedi, #ArmyCdrNC visited forward posts near Line of Control in #Uri and #keran sectors, to review the security measures adopted, as a lead up to #G20 meet. He was briefed on augmentation of operational capability in the sectors.



Earlier on May 6, Northern Army Commander Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi visited the encounter site in the Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Army said that General Officer Commanding-in-chief, Northern Command, was briefed on all aspects of the ongoing "Operation Trinetra" by ground commanders. He was briefed on all aspects of the operations by ground commanders.