Amid inputs of a possible terror attack ahead of the G20 summit in Srinagar, unprecedented security arrangements are being placed across the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir to foil any evil design of terrorists.

Reports said that high-end drones, CCTV cameras, and checkpoints are being placed at multiple locations in and around Srinagar city to ensure peaceful events.

Kashmir will host the third G20 tourism working group meeting from May 22 to 24. The first working group meeting on tourism was held at the Rann of Kutch in Gujarat in February and the second one in West Bengal's Siliguri in April.

This is the first international meeting being held in Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370 and the bifurcation of the erstwhile state into two Union Territories — Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

Reports said that because of the G20 summit, the security arrangements are in the final stage.

From high-tech cameras to drones, all things are being streamlined for the smooth conduct of this mega summit, he said.

Bullet-proof vehicles are placed at all the entry and exit points of the venue. Soldiers as well as drones are involved in security arrangements to ensure 24x7 vigil.

ADGP asks people to remain vigilant

Earlier Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Kashmir zone, Vijay Kumar emphasized cops to be vigilant and take preventive measures to avert any untoward incident during the upcoming G20 summit to be held in Kashmir.

He also advised additional security measures to be placed at the vulnerable locations to avoid any untoward incident during the G20 summit.

ADGP reviewed arrangements to be adopted for safe and smooth conduct of the upcoming G-20 meeting in a joint meeting with the officers of Police, intelligence agencies, and security forces.

Army foiled Pak's attempt to disrupt G20

By stopping some infiltrators to cross over this side of the Line of Control (LoC) in the Uri sector of north Kashmir's Baramulla district two days ago, Army foiled an infiltration bid by terrorists.

"A group of intruders while attempting to cross Line of Control, were engaged in an exchange of fire with the alert troops, resulting in a failed attempt to intrude into Kashmir valley", a Srinagar-based Defence spokesman said.

"A quadcopter flown by the Pakistan army to the intruders was also spotted across the Line of Control and was fired at, forcing it to withdraw", he added.

"This desperate action by the intruders, duly abetted by the Pakistan army, is yet another failed attempt to disrupt the G20 Summit and create disturbance in the Valley", the Defence spokesman added.

An official said that they have been witnessing the movement of terrorists on the launch pads across Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) for the last couple of months.