To ensure their safe movement from one place to another after executing attacks, terrorists active in the twin border districts of Poonch and Rajouri of Jammu and Kashmir are using the Alpine mobile app.

Reports said that the initial investigation conducted by the intelligence agencies revealed that after recent terror attacks in Poonch and Rajouri, terrorists used the Alpine mobile app to move from one place to another.

During the ongoing operation in the Kandi area of Rajouri district after terrorists attacked a search party of the Army, it was established by security agencies that the terrorists active in Rajouri and Poonch are using technology for their movement from one place to another.

Security agencies have got a clue that terrorists are now using the Alpine app for movement in forests, mountains, and rivers.

Through offline Alpine app helps terrorists to reach their hideouts safely

As per reports, the Alpine app is an upgraded version of Google Earth. This is such an application that can prove to be helpful for the terrorists in the areas of Rajouri and Poonch. This app is generally used in jungle sports. There is also an option to pre-save any fixed route through this app, with the help of which one can get out of the way of any mountain, river, or forest.

This app is a headache for security agencies because this app can be used in offline mode and security agencies feel that terrorists are using it in offline mode.

According to the security agency, earlier terrorists have been using local guides and OGWs to find their way to these forests and stay in caves in the forests, whose information used to reach the security agencies and the terrorists were tracked. But, now the terrorist organizations and their terrorists are hiding with the help of this offline app.

As per the investigation details, the terrorists use the Alpine App to navigate in the hills and forests of Rajouri. This app provides pinpoint details of the hilly areas even when out of the network zone. Terrorists are using this app to get back to their hideouts post carrying out terror attacks.

An operation has been launched by the security forces in retaliation to an ambush on the Indian Army truck in Poonch that resulted in the martyrdom of five Indian soldiers on April 20. The action in Rajouri undertaken by the special forces of the Indian Army on May 6 was a part of the same operation to gun down the terrorists responsible for the truck ambush.

14 mobile apps used by terrorists in J&K are already blocked by the government

Recently the Union Government has blocked 14 mobile applications used by terrorists in Pakistan as communication platforms to transmit information to Jammu and Kashmir.

The banned messenger applications include Crypviser, Enigma, Safeswiss, Wickrme, Mediafire, Briar, BChat, Nandbox, Conion, IMO, Element, Second line, Zangi, and Threema.

Reports said that the applications were used by terrorists in Pakistan to send coded messages to overground workers and other operatives in the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir.