Pakistan has succeeded in its desperate attempt to raise the Kashmir issue on an international forum, with its long-time ally Turkey highlighting the current situation in the Valley at the United Nations General Assembly.

Stressing that the stability and prosperity of South Asia cannot be separated from Kashmir, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday that "eight million people are stuck" in Indian Kashmir despite the UN resolutions.

Pakistan has been trying its level best to raise the Kashmir issue at every international forum, especially after India last month revoked the special status of Jammu and Kashmir granted through Article 370.

Turkey's Support

Pakistan has been getting support from Turkey on Kashmir issue in several global forums, while the south Asian country stood behind Ankara regarding its disputes with Greece and Cyprus on various issues. The decades-long bilateral relations of both countries have now turned into a strategic partnership.

"Despite the resolutions adopted, (India-occupied) Kashmir is still besieged and eight million people are stuck in Kashmir," Erdogan was quoted as saying by IANS. "In order for the Kashmiri people to look at a safe future together with their Pakistani and Indian neighbours, it is imperative to solve the problem through dialogue and on the basis of justice and equity, but not through collision."

Erdogan's speech in support of Pakistan comes after the country's Prime Minister Imran Khan met him in New York to discuss the latest situation in Kashmir as well as bilateral issues. Both leaders came to New York to attend the 74th session of the UN General Assembly.

The Turkish president said that for a safe future, it is imperative to solve the 72-year-old issue of Kashmir through dialogue rather than conflict and the whole problem should be resolved on the basis of justice and equity.

Erdogan also criticised the international community for their failure to pay attention to the Kashmir conflict.

Tensions between India and Pakistan increased after New Delhi revoked the special status of Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcated the state into two union territories, evoking strong reactions from Pakistan.

While India reiterated its stand on Kashmir as an internal matter, Pakistan has been trying to raise the issue at each and every international forum but failed to muster support from international community.

Imran Khan, who expressed his gratitude to Erdogan for raising the Kashmir issue at the UN General Assembly, said he expects more leaders will come forward to ask New Delhi to lift its siege on Kashmir.