Two diplomats from India were publicly intimidated by Pakistan's intelligence agency Inter-Service Intelligence a day after a dogfight between the Indian Air Force's MiG 21 Bisons and Pakistan Air Force's F-16s resulted in both the sides losing a jet each. In addition to that, an Indian pilot, Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, was also captured by the Pakistani security forces.

The ISI confronted the two diplomats on February 28 in the Diplomatic Enclave in Islamabad when they were going to an embassy. The ISI agents, who were in a dark green coloured car, had followed the diplomats' car aggressively, overtook it and came to a halt in front of them, reports Deccan Herald.

The report states that the agents then got out of their car. According to a source, the ISI agents said, "We have taken two of you down and you people are creating problems and not behaving." They were talking about the MiG 21 which was shot down on February 27. It was reported that two MiG 21 Bisons were gunned down, but later it was clarified that there was only one.

This wasn't the only case of intimidation by the ISI agents. There were also reports that the agents had tailed two other diplomats of the High Commission of India on February 28, while they were travelling to one of the diplomats' residence. Another diplomat was followed by an ISI agent on a bike while the official was going to a market. According to the DH report, the ISI agent was loudly talking on his phone and giving information about the diplomat's location to the person on the other side of the call.

These incidents prompted the Indian High Commission to send a note verbale to Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan citing that the harassment of the diplomats and their family members were in direct violation of the 1961 Vienna Convention of Diplomatic Relations. The High Commission also asked for an investigation to be launched to look into the incidents.

On Wednesday, many took to the streets of New Delhi, protesting the harassment that the Indian diplomats are facing in Islamabad.