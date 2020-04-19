A Pakistani TV channel accidentally ran a news item about a murder accused named Amir Khan with Bollywood actor Aamir Khan's picture. A journalist named Naila Inayat shared the screenshot of the mentioned news piece on Twitter and since then the TV channel is being trolled mercilessly.

"Headline: After 17 years MQM leader Amir Khan exonerated in a murder case.Didn't know Indian actor Amir Khan was in Pakistan for the last 17 years.." Naila Inayat tweeted sharing the screenshot of the news item.

The TV channel in question, soon realised its mistake and rectified the gaffe but the damaged had already been done. The screenshot is now going viral on social media.

Cinemas eyeing Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha release date

Meanwhile, the buzz around Aamir Khan's much-awaited next, Laal Singh Chaddha has been on a high ever since the first announcement happened.

From fans to audiences, everyone has been looking forward to the release.

Aamir always brings movies that work exceptionally well at the box office with high profits as well as are loved by the audience.

In a recent development, to encash on the superstar's stardom and popularity, cinemas have already started planning ahead of its release.

The cinemas have started planning launches of their new cinema properties on Laal Singh Chaddha's release date as Aamir's films get most footfall with cinema-goers swarming the theatres.

Not just the opening day of the film but also, the entire theatre haul is at its peak with Aamir's extravaganza on the screens.

The movie will see a Christmas release later this year and the team along with Aamir, is leaving no stones unturned to deliver the best product to the viewers. The recent poster of Kareena Kapoor Khan that was unveiled by Aamir on Valentines day also had raked up the excitement.

Laal Singh Chaddha has been the talk of tinsel town ever since it was announced and is the official remake of the Hollywood Classic 'Forrest Gump'.