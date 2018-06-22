The residence of veteran Pakistani journalist Marvi Sirmed in Islamabad was found ransacked on Thursday. The journalist took to Twitter to announce the news, eight years after her house was robbed in 2010. According to sources, the modus operandi was similar to the robbery in 2010.

As per a report in The Daily Times, Sirmed and her family were on holiday in Lahore for Eid and returning to Islamabad when the incident occurred.

So far, two laptops, one smartphone and passports of family members were recorded as missing. Also missing was Sirmed's wedding ring and two bangles.

"I don't know who would want to rob my house as I don't even have precious jewellery or such valuables here," she said to The Daily Times, for whom she is a correspondent.

Raza Rumi, the editor of The Daily Times posted photos on Twitter of the robbery.

Extremely disturbing. @dailytimespak correspondent & staff writer @marvisirmed’s home in #Islamabad was ransacked while she & her hubby @sirmedmanzoor were away for Eid holidays. Everything scanned but only laptops,1 smartphone & travel docs taken by the ‘thieves’. #ruleoflaw pic.twitter.com/biO1vzdIMx — Raza Ahmad Rumi (@Razarumi) June 21, 2018

She said that she has filed a police complaint, but a case is yet to be lodged.

Waqas Goraya, a prominent Pakistani blogger, had earlier alleged that his family had received threatening calls telling him to 'shut up' on social media.

Gul Bukhari, another prominent journalist and activist, was kidnapped earlier this month and released hours after being illegally detained.

[With inputs from IANS]