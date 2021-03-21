A Pakistani national has been arrested by the BSF on the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba sector, officials said on Sunday.

The Border Security Force (BSF) said that on Saturday night alert BSF troops observed suspicious movement of one Pakistani national on the International Border (IB) in the Samba sector. He had crossed the IB but was nabbed ahead of the fencing by the troops.

Further details are being ascertained, said the BSF.

PAK intruders

Of late, there have been a series of cases of intruders crossing over into India.

A minor, who had inadvertently crossed the LoC into the Indian side on December 31 last year, was apprehended by a police party near the Batar nallah in Poonch.

On December 7, 2020 two girls who had also inadvertently crossed into the Indian side in Poonch were repatriated by the army.

(With inputs from IANS)