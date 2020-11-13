Around seven Pakistan Army soldiers were killed and a dozen were injured after Indian Army retaliated to Pakistan's unprovoked ceasefire violation along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir. Indian Army destroyed various enemy positions, terror launch pads and fuel dumps.

India too lost three soldiers in the unprovoked ceasefire violation by Pakistan in a bid to push terrorists from their terror launch pads.

Top sources said that inputs suggest that six to seven Pakistan Army soldiers, including two SSG Commandos, were killed in retaliatory action while 10 to 12 were injured.

Indian Army resorted to heavy shelling and destroyed Pakistan Army bunkers, fuel dumps and launch pads across 200 km of the Line of Control.

PAK violates ceasefire

The Indian Army released videos showing Pakistan Army positions being hit across the Line of Control on Friday.

The army said in a statement: "Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation along the LoC spread across multiple sectors including Dawar, Keran, Uri and Naugam."

The force also said that Pakistan used mortars and other weapons. The shelling started at 11 a.m. and ended at 1 p.m. "Pakistan deliberately targeted civilian areas," the Indian Army stated.

Three Indian Army soldiers have been killed in action while three others have been injured.

The force said that Indian troops retaliated strongly, causing substantial damage to Pakistan Army's infrastructure, resulting in casualties across the LoC.

"Several ammunition dumps, FOL dumps and multiple terrorist launch pads have been damaged," the Indian Army said.

Meanwhile, three civilians also lost their lives while one BSF officer died in the Pakistan firing. Also, five civilians were reportedly injured in Pakistan firing in the Sabziyan sector in Poonch.

"In the ceasefire violation started by Pakistan, BSF officer Sub Insp Rakesh Dobhal laid down his life while retaliating fittingly. @BSF_Kashmir salutes your supreme sacrifice, Braveheart!" the BSF tweeted.

Pakistan is making all attempts to push terrorists in the Valley amid snowfall in the region. "Hundreds of terrorists are holed up at launch pads across the Line of Control. We have inputs that Pakistan is making deliberate attempts to push them into the Valley," said a source.

The source further said that Indian Army had foiled an attempted infiltration bid earlier in the day.

Suspicious movement was noticed by the Indian troops at the forward posts along the Line of Control in Keran Sector. "The suspected infiltration bid was foiled by alert troops," the army said.

This was the second infiltration attempt within a week. The earlier unsuccessful infiltration bid in Machhal Sector on November 7/8 was foiled in which three terrorists were eliminated.

The army said the troops are poised to defeat all attempts by Pakistan to infiltrate terrrorists into J&K.

(With inputs from IANS)