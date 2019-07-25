Pakistani cricketer Imam-ul-Haq has been accused of having multiple affairs on social media after a Twitter user tweeted screenshots of his Whatsapp chats with several girls alleging that he cheated on them.

The Twitter user wrote that the cricketer was dating 7-8 women at a time and used to manipulate them. He also told them that he is single.

"So apparently Mr. @ImamUlHaq12 was dating 7 to 8 (that we know of) women and kept using them and manipulating them. He kept telling them the whole time how he's single. Some of the screenshots attached from girl 1," the tweet read.

The tweet has become viral on social media and is been heavily condemned by many Twitteratis while many of them think it is fake. Some of them even resorted to criticising the girls for getting involved in such an affair.

It's very shameful!!!! He played with so many girls! — Komal Shahid (@ArmedWithWords) July 24, 2019

We consider this all shameful because of @imamulhaq12 had an affair with 6 girls. I mean isnt it shamelful that all these 6 girls had affair with one guy. why one thing is good for a girl and bad for a boy. both should be ashamed of themselves if they dont cherish it. — Hassan Abid (@HassanAb_1) July 24, 2019

The Twitter handle from which the Whatsapp chat was posted has been deleted but the screenshots have been circulated on the social media platform.

Pakistani opener Imam-ul-Haq scored a century in the dead rubber fixture of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 against Bangladesh. He even scored a half-century against Australia in a group stage fixture which Pakistan eventually lost by 41 runs.

The Men in Green bowed out of the World Cup even though they had the same points with fourth-placed New Zealand who qualified, because of a poor net run rate. Pakistan, even after winning the last four matches of the group stage could not qualify for the semi-finals as they lost track at the start of the tournament and it was too late to make a comeback.