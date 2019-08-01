After Zaheer Abbas, Mohsin Khan and Shoaib Malik, 25-year-old pacer Hasan Ali is set to get married to an Indian woman. Hasan is marrying an Indian aeronautical engineer named Shamia Arzoo in Dubai next month. On July 30, Ali took to Twitter and stated that the news was not yet confirmed.

"Just wanna clarify my wedding is not confirmed yet, our families have yet to meet and decide upon it. will make a public announcement very soon in sha allah," his tweet read.

But as reported by The Indian Express, the development has been confirmed by Akbar Ali, Arzoo's elder brother.

"Yes, my sister Shamia will be getting married to Pakistani cricketer Hasan Ali next month in Dubai. We have been based in Faridabad for many years now. Shamia studied at Manav Rachna University in Faridabad and has worked in Jet Airways before working for Emirates Airlines as an aeronautical engineer in Dubai. The two families met in Dubai earlier this year and finalised the wedding," Akbar told The Indian Express.

"We will go to Dubai around August 15-16 where the nikaah will be held the same week and walima will be done later," he added.

Liyaqat Ali, father of Shamia, was in Chandigarh for the wedding preparations. He told the Times of India that it does not matter with whom his daughter is getting married if they are happy with each other.

"It doesn't matter whom is she is marrying - an Indian or Pakistani. She is happy and they both like each other. We as a family just respect their decision," Ali was quoted by TOI.

On the other hand, sources close to the 25-year-old cricketer told The Indian Express that the preparations have already begun at Hasan's home in Gujranwala, Pakistan.

The pace star was in the ICC Cricket World Cup squad of Pakistan. He did not have a great tournament as he picked up only two wickets at an economy rate of 7.75 from the four matches he played. His last match was against India which the Men in Green lost by 89 runs and Hasan finished giving away 84 runs, picking up a single wicket in nine overs.