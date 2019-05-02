Pakistani actress Mahira Khan is currently in news for her alleged engagement with her rumoured boyfriend Salim Karim, who is the CEO of a Pakistani startup called Simpaisa.

A picture showing Mahira dressed in white posing with Salim looking dapper in a three piece suit, is making the rounds of the internet. Many people on social media believe that the said picture was clicked when the couple recently got engaged in a low key ceremony in Turkey. It is also being said that the couple were danced together at the ceremony and also showcased their loving chemistry in front of their guests.

A few days ago, Mahira had shared a group picture from a wedding wherein she was seen standing next to her rumoured boyfriend Salim Karim. However, if one could observe the picture closely, Mahira and Salim can be seen wearing the same attires from the wedding and the one that is being circulated on social media platforms.

However, there's no official confirmation about Mahira and Salim's engagement.

Mahira was previously married to Ali Askari from 2007 and got divorced in 2015 one year after the birth of their son Azlaan in 2014. She was previously in news for getting heavily criticised for having a smoke with Ranbir Kapoor on the streets of New York City and showing off her skin in a backless piece in 2017.

Mahira made her Bollywood debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Raees but it remains to be her last in Indian cinema ever since the controversy arose surrounding Pakistani celebs working in Indian films.